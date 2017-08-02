Worlds Leading Architects Include Sir Norman Foster

Pretty Posts
The first installment of our upcoming series on the world’s leading architects looks at the works of Sir Norman Foster, a British born architect world renowned for his ground-breaking interpretations of neo futuristic and post-modern design. This infographic brought to you by our friends at rubberbond.co.uk.
Perhaps most famously known for designing and constructing “The Gherkin” tower in London, England at a cost of 138 million pounds. This office building is sure to turn the heads of tourists and Londoners alike.
