How Technology Will Shape Teaching In The Future

Take mobile phones for example, in the past 15 years they have evolved from contraptions you could make calls from to devices that do so much more. Now they can help you organise your social life, banking, food diary – your entire existence!

With tablets being commonly used in schools, and the fact that ICT is a relatively new subject, technology is changing the way students are being taught.

In this piece, we’ll provide a comprehensive guide of how technology will shape the future of education and what students will be studying and using in years to come.

From making use of 3D printers, to using virtual reality as part of an immersive learning experience, the possibilities are endless!

