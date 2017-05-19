Homepage » Earth » Come On Summer! We’ve Got Your List Of Canada’s Cleanest, Greenest Beaches

Come On Summer! We’ve Got Your List Of Canada’s Cleanest, Greenest Beaches

More Blue Flags
will fly in Canada this year

Canadians will be able to visit more clean and eco-friendly beaches and marinas across the country this summer. A record 27 beaches and eight marinas in Canada have earned the Blue Flag—a world-renowned eco-certification for beaches and marinas.

The latest beaches to fly the flag are Moonlight Beach in Sudbury, Ont. and Outlet Beach at Ontario’s Sandbanks Provincial Park. Colchester Harbour Marina in the Town of Essex, Ont. will also raise the Blue Flag for the first time this year.
