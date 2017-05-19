Come On Summer! We’ve Got Your List Of Canada’s Cleanest, Greenest Beaches

|
|The winners of our eco-journalism competition are …
|We’re pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 YRE Canada Eco-Journalism Competition for Youth. First place winners will have their work published by Alternatives Journal and will go on to compete in the international Young Reporters for the Environment Competition, hosted by the Foundation for Environmental Education.
Take a look at the winning entries.
|Ask Canada to improve
toxic chemical regulation
|For too long, harmful chemicals like triclosan and BPA have been allowed in consumer products despite growing scientific evidence on their health and environmental effects. That’s why the Canadian Environmental Protection Act needs to be updated and strengthened to speed up the process for phasing out and banning toxic chemicals. Take action!
|OTHER CAMPAIGNS WE’RE WORKING ON AT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE
|Your action had an impact on Greenbelt protection!
|Tell Canada to end its $3 billion in annual subsidies to the oil & gas industry.
