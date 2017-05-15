Fearlessly Stream Your Fave Tunes With Everything Proof Speaker From Yatra

By -

Summer is the prime time for family and friends to gather around the pool and celebrate the warmer weather. And what is a good party without the latest summer hits? Pump up the party with the perfect summer companion; Yatra Aquatune 9612 speaker.

Many speakers are too quiet, don’t have much battery life, and can be damaged in t he sun, sand and sea. Leave your worries behind – Yatra has got you covered!

The Yatra Aquatune 9612 is the perfect pool party companion. This 9 watt, high performance speaker perfectly projects your favorite music while providing durable, compact entertainment. The speaker is not only sleek and stylish but also waterproof, weatherproof, shockproof, and dustproof, meaning you won’t have to worry about sand clogging the speakers or damage if it gets tossed in the waves. Fearlessly stream your favorite tunes with Yatra, enjoying the sun, sand and summer with your favorite songs at hand.

The Aquatune 9612 will be the life of the party and every beach day go-to. Jam to your favorite tunes, loud and proud with Yatra.

To view the full line of Aquatune speakers and other Yatra products please visit www.shopyatra.com.

For the Silo, Katie Lapinski.