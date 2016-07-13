Homepage » Culture » Ontario Building About 500 Electric Vehicle EV Charging Stations- Here’s Where

Ontario Building About 500 Electric Vehicle EV Charging Stations- Here’s Where

Ontario is building almost 500 electric vehicle EV charging stations at over 250 convenient locations across the province to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and fight climate change.

The province is working with 24 public- and private-sector partners to create an unprecedented network of public charging electric vehicle stations in cities, along highways, at workplaces and at various public places across Ontario. This includes over 200 Level 3 and nearly 300 Level 2 charging stations. The entire network will be in service by March 31, 2017.

The province’s $20-million investment under Ontario’s Green Investment Fund will expand charging infrastructure across the province and will help address “range anxiety,” a common concern of consumers regarding the distance electric vehicles can travel compared to traditional vehicles. Building a more robust network of public chargers across Ontario allows electric vehicle owners to plan longer trips knowing that charging stations are as readily available as gas stations. With the new network of stations, electric vehicle drivers will be able to travel confidently from Windsor to Ottawa or from Toronto to North Bay and within and around major urban centres.

The $325-million Green Investment Fund, an initial investment in Ontario’s new five-year Climate Change Action Plan, is already strengthening the economy, creating good jobs and driving innovation while fighting climate change — a strong signal of what Ontarians can expect from the plan and proceeds from the province’s cap and trade program. These investments will help secure a healthy, clean and prosperous low-carbon future and transform the way we live, move, work and adapt to our environment while ensuring strong, sustainable communities.

Investing in climate action is part of the government’s economic plan to build Ontario up and deliver on its number-one priority to grow the economy and create jobs. The four-part plan includes helping more people get and create the jobs of the future by expanding access to high-quality college and university education. The plan is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and transit in Ontario’s history and is investing in a low-carbon economy driven by innovative, high-growth, export-oriented businesses. The plan is also helping working Ontarians achieve a more secure retirement.

QUOTES

“By investing in charging infrastructure that is fast, reliable and affordable, we are encouraging more Ontarians to purchase electric vehicles, reducing greenhouse gas pollution and keeping our air clean.”

— Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation

“Transportation is one of the single biggest contributors to climate change. Supporting more charging stations across the province will help to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by making it more convenient for drivers of electric vehicles to get around.”

— Glen Murray, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change

 

QUICK FACTS

  • An interactive map of the EVCO network of stations will be easily accessible on

Ontario 511. Station location data will also be posted on Ontario’s Open Data Catalogue to allow software developers and other interested parties to use the data in their mobile application or digital product development.

  • Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan is providing people and businesses with tools and incentives to accelerate the use of clean technology that exists today.
  • A shift to low- and zero-emission vehicles is vital to the fight against climate change and achieving Ontario’s greenhouse gas pollution reduction target of 80 per cent below 1990 levels by 2050.
  • Green Investment Fund projects include: more electric vehicle charging stations; energy retrofits for single-family homes and affordable housing; support for Indigenous communities, industry and small and medium-sized businesses, and helping local organizations fight climate change.
  • Greenhouse gases from cars account for more emissions than those from industries such as iron, steel, cement, and chemicals combined.
  • There are nearly 7,000 electric vehicles currently on the road in Ontario.
  • Over 200 applications to the Electric Vehicle Charger Ontario program were received between Dec. 21, 2015 and Feb. 12, 2016, totalling more than $165 million in grant requests.

 

LEARN MORE

 

Ontario’s Electric Vehicle Incentive Program

Ontario 511 Climate Change Action Plan

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

 

 

 

BACKGROUNDER
Ministry of Transportation

 

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

July 13, 2016

 

The province is investing nearly $20 million from Ontario’s Green Investment Fund to build almost 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at over 250 locations in Ontario by March 31, 2017.

 

City/Town Number of Chargers Location of Chargers
Central Region Level 2: 223

Level 3: 84
Barrie Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 446 Bayfield St.
Beamsville Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 5005 Ontario St.
Beaverton Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 84 Beaverton Ave.
Bolton Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Albion Bolton Community Centre – 150 Queen St. South
Bradford Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 440 Holland St. West
Brampton Level 2: 6

Level 3: 0

 Soccer Centre Recreation Facility – 1495 Sandalwood Pkwy. East

Heart Lake Conservation Area – 10818 Heart Lake Rd.

Claireville Conservation Area – 8180 Hwy 50
Burlington Level 2: 1

Level 3: 2

 IKEA – 1065 Plains Rd. East

Appleby Crossing – 2435 Appleby Line
Caledon Level 2: 3

Level 3: 1

 Albion Hills Conservation Area Chalet – 16500 Regional Rd.

Albion Hills Conservation Area Beach Parking – 16500 Regional Rd.

Glen Haffy Conservation Area – 19245 Airport Rd.

Margaret Dunn Library – 20 Snelcrest Dr.
Collingwood Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 285 First St.

Tim Horton’s – 4 High St.
Elmvale Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 68 Yonge St. South
Fort Erie Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 325 Garrison Rd.

Tim Horton’s – 1167 Garrison Rd.
Goodwood Level 2: 1

Level 3: 0

 Claremont Field Centre – 4290 Westney Rd. North
Hamilton Level 2: 1

Level 3: 2

 Centre on Barton – 1275 Barton St. East

Tim Horton’s – 1470 ON-6

Tim Horton’s – 473 Concession St.
Keswick Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Glenwoods Centre – 443 The Queensway South
Markham Level 2: 10

Level 3: 2

 123 Commerce Valley Dr. West

125 Commerce Valley Dr. West

50 Minthorn Blvd.

140 Allstate Pkwy.

Armadale Crossing – 7690-7770 Markham Rd.

80 Allstate Parkway
Midhurst Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Simcoe County Museum – 1151 Highway 26
Midland Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 16815 ON-12
Milton Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Campbellville Country Court Plaza – 35 Crawford Cres.
Mississauga Level 2: 58

Level 3: 20

 80 Courtneypark Dr.

5800 Explorer Dr.

Meadowvale Corporate Centre – 6880 Financial Dr.

5750 Explorer Dr.

2085 Hurontario St.

4701/4715 Tahoe Blvd.

Indian Line Campground – 7625 Finch Ave. West

Pearson International Airport – 6301 Silver Dart Dr.

Pearson International Airport – 8 Network Rd.

Pearson International Airport – 3111 Convair Dr.

Hilton Mississauga – 6750 Mississusauga Rd.

2630 Skymark Ave.

Novo-nordisk – 2680 Skymark Ave.

Airway Centre – 5935 Airport Rd.

30 Eglinton Ave. West
Newmarket Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 1100 Davic Dr.
Niagara Falls Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 8089 Portage Rd.
Oakville Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 Tim Horton’s – 228 Wyecroft Rd.
Orangeville Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 23 Broadway Ave.
Orillia Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 320 Memorial Ave.

Tim Horton’s – 25 Colborne St. East
Oshawa Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 Best Western Oshawa – 559 Bloor St. West
Pickering Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Petticoat Creek Conservation Area – 1100 Whites Rd.
Richmond Hill Level 2: 9

Level 3: 0

 30 Leek Cres.

38 Leek Cres.

95 Mural St.

1725 16th Ave.

Swan Lake Centre – 1229 Bethesda Sideroad
St Catharines Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 170 4th Ave. South
Stayner Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Clearview Joint Emergency Services Operations Centre – 6993 ON-26
Stouffville Level 2: 1

Level 3: 0

 Bruce’s Mill Conservation Area – 3291 Stouffville Rd.
Toronto Level 2: 121

Level 3: 25

 IKEA Etobicoke – 1475 The Queensway

IKEA North York – 15 Provost Dr.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre – 30 The Queensway

Royal Bank Plaza – 200 Bay St.

University Centre – 383 University Ave.

5775 Yonge St.

Lucliff Place – 700 Bay St.

York Mills Centre – 4325 Yonge St.

MaRS Centre – 661 University Ave.

Yorkville Village – 87 Avenue Rd.

Madison Centre – 4950 Yonge St.

Citibank – 123 Front St.

110 Yonge St.

525 University Ave.

175 Bloor St.

Metro Centre – 200 Wellington St.

Airport Marriott – 901 Dixon Rd.

Maple Leaf Square – 15 York St.

Air Canada Centre – 50 Bay St.

Air Miles Tower – 438 University Ave.

720 Bay St.

655 Bay St.

5001 Yonge St.

Adelaide Place – 181 University Ave.

2075 Kennedy Rd.

Dynamic Funds Tower – 1 Adelaide St. East

Atria – 2235 Sheppard Ave. East

30 Adelaide St. East

Commerce West – 401 and 405 The West Mall

SNC-Lavalin – 304 The East Mall

Burnhamthorpe Square – 10-20 Four Seasons Place

Morneau Shepall – 895 Don Mills Rd.

145 King St. West

150 King St. West

Sun Life Centre – 200 King St. West

Manulife Centre – 55 Bloor St. West

Bloor Islington Place – 3250 Bloor St. West

33 Bloor St. West

Scotiabank Plaza – 40 King St. West

115 Gordon Baker Rd.

Foresters – 789 Don Mills Rd.

277 Wellington St. West

Glen Rouge Conservation Area – 7450 Kingston Rd.

Milliken Crossing – 5631 – 5671 Steeles Ave. East

Black Creek Pioneer Village – 1000 Murray Ross Parkway

Humber River Hospital – 1235 Wilson Ave.
Tottenham Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Tottenham Mall – 55 Queen St. South
Vaughan Level 2: 4

Level 3: 3

 TRCA Head Office – 101 Exchange Ave.

Joint Operations Centre – 2800 Rutherford Rd.

IKEA – 200 Interchange Way
Vineland Station Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 3335 North Service Rd.
Washago Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Washago Carpool Lot – HWY 11/169
Whitby Level 2: 1

Level 3: 0

 Taunton Gardens – 320 Taunton Rd. East
Woodbridge Level 2: 3

Level 3: 0

 Boyd Conservation Area – 8739 Islington Ave.

Kortright Centre – 9550 Pine Valley Dr.
East Region Level 2: 17

Level 3: 49
Arnprior Level 2: 0

Level 3: 3

 Tim Horton’s – 201 Madawaska Blvd.

Metro/Food Basics – 375 Daniel St. South

McDonald’s – 16 Baskin Dr. West
Bancroft Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 234 Hastings St. North
Barrhaven Level 2: 2

Level 3: 0

 Ottawa Park and Ride – 3347 Fallowfield Rd.
Belleville Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 218 Bell Blvd.
Brockville Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 2454 Parkdale Ave.

Tim Horton’s – 77 William St.
Campbellford Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 148 Grand Rd.
Carleton Place Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 144 Franktown Rd.
Casselman Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Metro/Food Basics – 21 Richer Close
Cornwall Level 2: 0

Level 3: 3

 Tim Horton’s – 81 Tollgate Rd. West

McDonald’s – 1301 Brookdale Ave.

St. Hubert – 705 Brookdale Ave.
Deep River Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 33235 Hwy 17
Embrun Level 2: 2

Level 3: 0

 Embrun Arena – 8 Blais St.
Fenelon Falls Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 23 Lindsay St.
Gloucester Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 St. Hubert – 2484 Boulevard St. Joseph
Hawkesbury Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 St. Hubert – 456 County Rd. 17

Tim Horton’s – 418 Main St. East
Johnstown Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Gas Bar – 2618 CR-2
Kanata Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Ottawa Park and Ride – 130 Earl Grey Dr.
Kemptville Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 TSC Stores – 2966 County Rd. 43
Kingston Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 681 Princess St.
Lindsay Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 Lindsay Recreation Complex – 133 Adelaide St. South

Tim Horton’s – 85 Mt Hope St.
Madoc Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 14118 Hwy 62

Tim Horton’s – 14121 ON-7
Manotick Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 989 River Rd.
Napanee Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 478 Centre St. North
Nepean Level 2: 2

Level 3: 0

 Ben Franklin Place – 101 Centrepointe Dr.
Newcastle Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 361 King Ave. East
Ottawa Level 2: 3

Level 3: 8

 McDonald’s – 670 Bronson Ave.

City of Ottawa Fire Administration Building – 1445 Carling Ave.

St. Hubert – 4010 Riverside Dr.

Ottawa Public Parking Lot – 687 Somerset

IKEA – 2685 Iris St.
Pembroke Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 805 Pembroke St. East

Tim Horton’s – 11 Robinson Ln.
Perth Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 35 Dufferin St.
Peterborough Level 2: 7

Level 3: 4

 Tim Horton’s – 1527 Water St.

Lansdowne Place Mall –  645 Lansdowne St.

Norwood Town Hall – 2357 County Rd. 45

King Street Parking Garage –  200 King St.

Memorial Centre Arena – 151 Lansdowne St. West

Riverview Park Zoo – 1230 Water St.

Downtown Lakefield Public Parking – 39 Queen St.
Picton Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Downtown Picton Public Parking – 55 King St.
Port Hope Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 175 Rose Glen Rd. North
Port Perry Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 14500 Simcoe St.
Rockland Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 Metro/Food Basics – 9071 County Rd. 17

Tim Horton’s – 2875 Laporte St.
Northeast Region Level 2: 1

Level 3: 24
Azilda Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 514 Notre Dame St. East
Burk’s Falls Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 27 Commercial Dr.
Elliot Lake Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 269 King’s Hwy 108

Tim Horton’s – 261 ON-108
Espanola Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 701 Centre St.
Gravenhurst Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 1105 Bethuine Dr.

Tim Horton’s – 150 Talisman Dr.
Huntsville Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 44 ON-60
Kapuskasing Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 240 Government Rd.

Tim Horton’s – 8 Government Rd. East
Kirkland Lake Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 155 Government Rd. West

Tim Horton’s – 175 Government Rd. West
New Liskeard Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 883350 Hwy 65 West

Tim Horton’s – 883307 ON-65
North Bay Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 999 McKeown Ave.

Tim Horton’s – 114 Drury St.
Parry Sound Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 118 Bowes St.
Port Severn Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Jag’s Petro Canada – 41 Lone Pine Rd.
Sault Ste. Marie Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 673 Trunk Rd.

Tim Horton’s – 223 Second Line West
Sudbury Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 914 Newgate Ave.
South Porcupine Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 4556 ON-101
Timmins Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 520-522 Algonquin Blvd. East
Wawa Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 92 Mission Rd.
Northwest Region Level 2: 0

Level 3: 7
Dryden Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 520 Government St.

Tim Horton’s – 655 Government St.
Fort Frances Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 831 Kings Highway

Tim Horton’s – 525 Hwy 11 West
Kenora Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 900 Highway 17 East
Thunder Bay Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 770 Memorial Ave.

Tim Horton’s – 121 East Ave.
West Region Level 2: 33

Level 3: 47
Amherstburg Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 The Libro Centre –  3295 Meloche Rd.
Arthur Level 2: 1

Level 3: 2

 Arthur Library and Medical Centre – 110 Charles St. East

Arthur Sports Complex –  158 Domville St.
Brantford Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 73 King George Rd.

Tim Horton’s – 1290 Colborne St. East
Cambridge Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 416 Hespeler Rd.
Cayuga Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 51 Talbot St.
Chatham Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 710 Richmond St.

Tim Horton’s – 33 3rd St.
Clifford Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Clifford Community Complex – 2 Brown St. South
Clinton Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 300 Ontario St.
Drumbo Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Mister Steak Highway Travel Plaza – 80667 Oxford Rd. 29
Essex Level 2: 0

Level 3: 4

 Essex Centre Sports Complex –  60 Fairview Ave. West

Colechester Harbour –  100 Jackson St.
Exeter Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 153 Main St. North
Goderich Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 354 Bayfield Rd.
Guelph Level 2: 1

Level 3: 3

 Social Services Building – 138 Wyndham St. North

Puslinch Library – 29 Brock Rd. South

N Hanlon Park Mall – 218 Silvercreek Pkwy.
Hanover Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 McDonald’s – 800 10th St.

Tim Horton’s – 639 10th St.
Harriston Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 182 Elora St.
Ingersoll Level 2: 2

Level 3: 1

 Downtown Ingersoll Public Parking – 16 King St.
Innisfil Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 940 Innisfil Beach Rd.
Kitchener Level 2: 8

Level 3: 0

 50 Queen St. North

55 King St. West
Leamington Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 214 Talbot St.
London Level 2: 6

Level 3: 1

 Wellington Commons – 1210 Wellington Rd. South

Tim Horton’s – 146 Clarke Rd.

City Centre – 380 Wellington St.
Meaford Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 291 Sykes St. South
Mount Forest Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Mount Forest Sports Complex – 850 Princess St.
Owen Sound Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 1015 10th St. West
Port Colborne Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 429 Main St. West
Port Dover Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 1 St Andrew St.
Port Elgin Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 278 Goderich St.
Sarnia Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 1399 Colborne Rd.
Simcoe Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 77 Queensway East
Southampton Level 2: 1

Level 3: 0

 Saugeen First Nation Gas Bar – 43 Cameron Dr.
Stratford Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 1040 Ontario St.
Strathroy Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 269 Caradoc St. South
Tillsonburg Level 2: 0

Level 3: 2

 Tim Horton’s – 401 Simcoe St.
Wallaceburg Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 848 Dufferin Ave.
Wasaga Beach Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 McDonald’s – 1275 Mosley St.
Waterloo Level 2: 7

Level 3: 0

 Northland Business Centre – 60 Northland Rd.

Waterloo Corporate Campus – 180 Northfield Dr. West / 595 Parkside Dr.
Welland Level 2: 1

Level 3: 1

 Fitch Street Plaza – 200 Fitch St
Wiarton Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 445 Berford St.
Windsor Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 80 Park St. East
Wingham Level 2: 0

Level 3: 1

 Tim Horton’s – 33 Josephine St.
Woodstock Level 2: 2

Level 3: 1

 Quality Inn – 580 Bruin Blvd.

 

Some of the above noted locations may be subject to change prior to March 31, 2017.

 

Level 2 charging stations use a 240 volt system (similar to a clothes dryer plug) and can fully charge a vehicle from zero per cent charge in about four to six hours.

 

Level 3 charging stations (also known as Direct Current Fast Chargers or DCFC) use a 480 volt system and can charge a vehicle to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes.  These stations allow EV drivers to charge their vehicles about eight times faster than Level 2 charging stations, and permit them to travel further than ever before.

