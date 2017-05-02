How To Mix Award Winning 750$ USD Luxury Margarita For Cinco De Mayo

By -

Bottoms Up! Award-winning Miami Mixologist Josue Gonzalez from DÔA Miami Beach (2000 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach) has created an over-the-top luxury margarita specifically for those looking to take their Cinco de Mayo to the next level: $750 USD for one, $1000 USD for the pair, $2500 USD for table service.

Crafted with luxury in mind, the Allaire Royal Gold Margarita at DÔA features premium Allaire Collection Privee Tequila. Served in a Waterford Crystal Margarita Glass, rimmed with hand-harvested Sal de Ibiza Fleur de Sel, garnished with 24K Gold Flakes and 24K Gold encrusted lime wedge – The experience with the World’s Most Opulent Margarita doesn’t end when the lucky guest leaves DÔA — purchase price includes all the materials used to create the cocktail including: Waterford Crystal Margarita Glass(es), 24K Thai Elephant Gold Leaf for the lime, a silver-plated serving platter, gold plated mixing spoon and gold plated straws.

*Available only on Cinco de Mayo!

Allaire Royal Gold Margarita:

3 oz. Allaire Collection Privee Tequila

1 ½ oz. Fresh squeezed premium lime juice

1 oz. Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire – 100 Year Anniversary

Shaken over purified spring ice,

Strained into a 24k Gold plated Shaker,



Coat half the crystal glass rim with hand-harvested Sal de Ibiza Fleur de Sel

Pour into Waterford Crystal Margarita Glass

Garnish 24K Thai Elephant Gold Leaf coated lime slice

Served on silver plated platter with gold plated mixing spoon and gold plated straws

Allaire Royal Gold Margarita is available at DÔA in South Beach for $750 for one, $1000 for pair and $2500 as table side service leaving plenty of margarita to share!

Sal de Ibiza Fleur de Sel: For over 2,700 years, a sea-salt of premium quality has been harvested in the saline fields on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza. The island’s inhabitants have always been very proud of their marine salt, regarded as one of the best of its kind. The supreme “Queen of Salts” however, hand-harvested in the Nature Reserve of the “Parc natural de ses Salines d’Eivissa”, is the “Fleur de Sel” (Blossom of Salt). Unique in taste and texture, it is a rare and precious delicacy. The fragile “Fleur de Sel” crystals only form in conditions of abundant bright sunshine, low humidity and gentle winds. “Fleur de Sel” is exceptionally rich in vital minerals and trace-elements. It is a surprisingly mild, yet very aromatic and a tasty salt. For the Silo, Jessica Kirk.