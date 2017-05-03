This May Be Last Chance To Save Ontario Greenbelt From Sprawl Developers

Ontario’s Premier is facing intense pressure from real estate and development lobbies. These groups are peddling myths that are intended to weaken the Greenbelt and Growth Plans so that the development industry can build more sprawling cookie-cutter subdivisions, instead of building a greater range of family-friendly and affordable housing options. Send a message to the Premier to show your support for protected local food and water sources. Tell Ontario to stop sprawling developers from paving over the Greenbelt.