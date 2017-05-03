Homepage » Earth » This May Be Last Chance To Save Ontario Greenbelt From Sprawl Developers

This May Be Last Chance To Save Ontario Greenbelt From Sprawl Developers

Post Tags

Pretty Posts

By -

Ontario’s Premier is facing intense pressure from real estate and development lobbies. These groups are peddling myths that are intended to weaken the Greenbelt and Growth Plans so that the development industry can build more sprawling cookie-cutter subdivisions, instead of building a greater range of family-friendly and affordable housing options. Send a message to the Premier to show your support for protected local food and water sources. Tell Ontario to stop sprawling developers from paving over the Greenbelt.

 

GOOD GREEN JOBS FOR ONTARIO Ontario’s plan to retrofit buildings to increase their energy efficiency will create nearly 33,000 jobs over five years. Our new report, Building an Ontario Green Jobs Strategy shows how the province can ensure it creates good jobs and career opportunities for people who need them most. Find out more.
Tips & tricks
for non-toxic spring cleaning		 While spring brings warmer weather, sunnier days, and beautiful flowers, it also brings the reminder that it’s time to air out, declutter our homes, and do some spring cleaning. With these tips, your home will be sparkling and toxic-free!

*Feature image- Perth, Australia’s unsustainable urban sprawl. photo: heraldsun.com.au

Click me to learn about Tree Planting incentives 🙂

The Silo

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.