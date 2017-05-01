Auto Clean Your Grill With Advanced Bluetooth BBQ Robot Available Now

By -

Keep grime at bay with the perfect, must-have holiday gift for every busy person who loves gadgets and useful technology. Grillbot is the world’s first automatic grill cleaning robot.



Grillbot makes life much easier for BBQ chefs. It saves them time and lots of dirty work cleaning grills and letting them get back to spending more quality time entertaining family and friends. The award-winning Grillbot takes the time and effort out of cleaning even the dirtiest grills.



Designed for use on any style grill, simply place the Grillbot on the grill’s surface, press a button, and the robot does all the cleaning. The device is driven by a powerful CPU that controls movement, speed and direction of brushes. It comes with an LCD alarm and timer that can be set for a light scrub, deep clean or something in between, and notifies when cleaning is done.

The innovative Grillbot comes in four colors and includes the following features:

Three high-power electric motors

Smart Brain that controls movement, speed and direction of the brushes

Brushes pop right off to put in dishwashers for easy cleaning

Rechargeable lithium ion battery

The Grillbot comes as a standalone grill cleaner, or an optional bundle with a carrying 3 brass brushes installed and a carrying case. Grillbot has already sold over 100,000 units globally, including in new markets such as Russia, Australia, Canada and Brazil. The Grillbot is $99.95USD and comes with a one-year warranty.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in January 2017, Grillbot demonstrated its advanced technology with the Bluetooth-enabled Grillbot Pro. It comes with the same, great features as the original plus the addition of Bluetooth technology, giving BBQ chefs even more freedom and leisure time to watch games, relax with family or cater to guests.

Grillbot is now available at over 500 Home Depot stores nationwide. It’s also available at a wide variety of other retailers such as ACE Hardware, True Value, Sur La Table, Lowe’s, and at websites Amazon.com, Bedbathan dbeyond.com, Walmart.com and more or contact marketingdirector@thesilo.ca. For the Silo, Jennifer A. Marca.

About Grillbot

As with most inventions, Grillbot began with an idea. One day, founder Ethan Woods was getting ready to use his grill and did not have a brush available to clean it. While trying to clean a stubborn grill with a wire brush, he wondered if a robot could be created to do the job. He took a power drill, attached a brush and cleaned the grill. He put together a design team and that makeshift drill became the sophisticated computer-driven Grillbot! Since then, Grillbot has sold over 100,000 units and has received many awards and accolades for its innovative design. Grillbot continues to expand its line and is developing two new home robotic solutions designed to simplifying your life one robot at a time in 2017.