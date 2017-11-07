Many Adults Have Some Form Of Gum Disease

By -

Oral and periodontal health are significant parts of the overall well-being of a person. As such, when you find yourself having issues with your teeth or gums, it is important to seek help right away.

A periodontist is best suited to treat problems with your gums as they have received specific training and experience in dealing with periodontal issues. It is actually quite easy to find periodontists in Brossard and nearby areas . But how do you know if you need to see a periodontist as soon as possible? Here are some situations where their expertise will be invaluable.





The Classic Case

The most common way for people to know if they need to visit a periodontist is when their dentist refers them to one. Your dentist will often be extremely familiar with your periodontal condition. If they find that something warrants a more in-depth check or if they need to confirm their initial thoughts about the condition of your periodontal health, he will often refer you to a local periodontist. There is usually a good professional relationship between periodontists and their referring dentists, so you know you will be getting the best care from both of them.

An Initial Evaluation

It is also highly recommended for patients to visit a periodontist even without being referred to one by a dentist. This is because there a lot of cases where an initial evaluation by a periodontist will be the only way to detect a particular disease or condition of the gums and other related organs.

This is especially relevant to those who have conditions that have been linked by scientific studies to an increased susceptibility to periodontal diseases. These include the use of tobacco products, malnutrition, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. People with these conditions should make it a habit to have their gums checked by a periodontist regularly.