Nigel Stanford AUTOMATICA 4K Trending Now

Nigel John Stanford
Published on 14 Sep 2017
► Album & 4k Video: http://NigelStanford.com/y/a-/Automatica
► Spotify: http://NigelStanford.com/y/Spotify
Subscribe and like to see more Robot videos, as I release them for my album Automatica.
Robots rock, they were fun to work with. My favorite is the robotic drummer. More work to be done, and maybe I could play with them live. Stay tuned 🙂 Thank you to Kuka, Sennheiser and Roland
Cinematographer
Timur Civan
Collaborator
Roman Bilichenko
Director
Shahir Daud
Category
Music
Licence
Standard YouTube Licence
Music
“Automatica” by Nigel Stanford (iTunes)
