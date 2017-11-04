Homepage » Sci-Tech » Nigel Stanford AUTOMATICA 4K Trending Now

Nigel Stanford AUTOMATICA 4K

By -


Nigel John Stanford
Published on 14 Sep 2017
► Album & 4k Video: http://NigelStanford.com/y/a-/Automatica
► Spotify: http://NigelStanford.com/y/Spotify
Subscribe and like to see more Robot videos, as I release them for my album Automatica.
Robots rock, they were fun to work with. My favorite is the robotic drummer. More work to be done, and maybe I could play with them live. Stay tuned 🙂 Thank you to Kuka, Sennheiser and Roland
Cinematographer
Timur Civan
Collaborator
Roman Bilichenko
Director
Shahir Daud
Category
Music
Licence
Standard YouTube Licence
Music
“Automatica” by Nigel Stanford (iTunes)

A huge thanks to all the people who helped me make this record. And thanks to everyone for your patience. I hope you all like it. http://NigelStanford.com/y/a-/Automatica

1.4K

This video is just… Man! Melody, feelings… I just felt like this mashines feel what they do, not just go after script. (Sorry for my English). Tried my best. Great! Masterpiece indeed.

161

THIS should be hitting youtube’s top viewed and not freaking despashito! >:-X

513

Industrial music has a whole new meaning lol

326

I’ve been listening to this music for weeks ! It’s pure genius ! The rhythm, the clip … EVERYTHING IS PERFECT !

6

This is insanely sick..

633

I heard this through my Sennheiser headphones. 😎

75

Amazing concept, I wish I got to see the behind the scenes and work for the concept and cinematography!

62

 

