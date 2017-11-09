Your Favorite Movie Heist Is On This List

By -

The crime genre has always been a favorite of Hollywood filmmakers and cinema-goers. The juxtaposition of a glitzy, glamorous lifestyle with the ill-gotten gains that fund it makes for compelling heist stories.

Within this niche there are few things more thrilling than a well-executed heist. Regardless of whether you’re backing law enforcement or a charming crew of thieves, the excitement of the event itself is often worth building an entire film towards.



Following the twists and turns of a complicated robbery plot has proved popular enough with audiences to churn out countless variations on the theme with heists taking place everywhere from banks and jewellers to high roller casinos and sports stadiums.

Even if the attempt is ultimately unsuccessful, it's great to be along for the ride. So, without further ado, here are five of some of the most criminally good heists in modern movies…can you think of any others?

For the Silo, Hazel Ramsell.