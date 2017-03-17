Greenbelt Is Not Reason Housing Prices Are High In Greater Toronto Hamilton Area

By -

Dear Silo, Right now, greedy developers are gearing up for a lobbying day they’ve organized at Queen’s Park on March 20. They intend to peddle the same lies they’ve been spreading in the news lately: that Ontario’s Greenbelt is the reason housing prices are high. They say there just isn’t enough room for new houses.

In reality, there’s an enormous amount of land in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) that is already set aside for development. 104,000 hectares, to be precise. That’s larger than the cities of Mississauga and Oakville combined!

But as we’ve seen, Ontario’s development industry doesn’t let a little thing like truthful facts get in the way of their business model. They want to weaken the Greenbelt so they can pave over more prime farmland and built the kind of 1950’s sprawl that is so lucrative for them.

Let’s not allow developers to turn a profit at our environment’s expense.

With developers descending on Queen’s Park on March 20, we have to show MPPs that Ontarians support protecting and growing the Greenbelt, not paving over it. Please join me by adding your voice today.

Erin Shapero

Greenbelt Program Manager

P.S: There are some legitimate reasons that house prices are high in the GTHA. The Greenbelt isn’t one of them. Please make sure decision makers know that you expect them to protect our Greenbelt by taking action today.