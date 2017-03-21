Unique Finds To Reduce, Reuse And Recycle For Earth Day

By -

Reuse. That’s the name of the game. Project Repat is a great and fun alternative to trashing clothes. Create unique and memorable quilts with t-shirts – like souvenir shirts from travels, concerts, sports, marathons! Plus, the back of each quilt is also made of fleece from recycled plastic bottles.

A unique way to recycle old electronics responsibly, Gazelle.com buys and sells refurbished devices. Plus, Gazelle.com ensures they sell only certified pre-owned items, meaning great quality at a great price!

Gazelle ecoATM kiosks offer another way to get instant cash for old, unwanted, electronics. It’s easy to find one at many stores and malls nationwide. It’s also a great way to safely dispose of broken phones so they don’t end up in a landfill.

Violet Love is an eco-friendly line of headbands and casual wear founded by L.A. fashion designer Rebecca Michaels. Rebecca, who has a degree in environmental engineering, implements energy efficient printing processes and environmentally friendly inks and practices in the production of the line.

The Nixi line from Bumkins offers families eco-friendly items, including waterproof travel bags and bibs made from recycled water bottles and fashionable jewelry teethers made of food-grade silicone. All Nixi products are BPA-free as well!

Parkmobile provides a green solution to the emissions caused by millions of cars looking for parking. The easy-to-use app helps people find and reserve parking. This limits the amount of time wasted in idle and driving around, cutting down on CO and NO2 emissions. For the Silo, Tayler Ladman.