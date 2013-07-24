Green Party emphatic- NO to proposed ‘tar sands oil’ pipelines in Ontario

By -

Ottawa – Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is pledging to fight two oil pipeline projects through Ontario. Joining Ottawa South candidate

Taylor Howarth on a campaign tour, Schreiner and Howarth raised concerns about the health, environmental and economic effects of TransCanada Corp.’s proposed east coast pipeline, which travels through Ottawa, and Enbridge’s proposed Line 9 pipeline. Both projects

will pump tar sands oil east.

“Greens will fight for the health and safety of our communities,” says Schreiner. “If BC can say no to dirty oil pipelines, Ontario should too.” TransCanada’s proposed Energy East pipeline could transport as much as 850,000 barrels of tar sands oil per day. The project would require retrofitting a 55 year old natural gas pipeline to handle the heavy, more abrasive and corrosive tar sands oil.

“I don’t want to see a tragedy in my community, and I will fight to prevent it,” says Howarth. “This pipeline was not built to handle tar sands oil, and as MPP, I will push the Ontario government to oppose the project. Every vote for the Green Party sends this message to Queen’s Park.”

Studies in the U.S. reveal that pipelines carrying tar sands oil spilled almost three times as much crude oil per mile of pipeline between 2007 and 2010 compared to the U.S. national average. And heavy tar sands oil is more difficult and expensive to clean up than light crude or natural gas. “Both of these pipeline projects are a bad deal for Ontario,” says Schreiner.

“These pipelines are all risk and no reward.” Instead of projects that will increase pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, the Green

Party is calling for policies to support clean tech innovation. “Ontario must invest in where the puck is going, not where it is, to create jobs and clean prosperity,” says Schreiner. “Ontario should commit to building electric cars that don’t pollute and support made in Ontario renewable energy, not pipelines that threaten our communities.” For the Silo, Becky Smit

Supplemental- Ontario Energy Workers union backs proposed Line 9 Oil pipeline http://business.financialpost.com/2013/07/09/energy-workers-union-backs-line-9-project-calls-for-stricter-oil-by-rail-regulation/?__lsa=6225-fce3

Enbridge Website Line9 Reversal Phase 1 Project Overview http://www.enbridge.com/ECRAI/Line9ReversalProject