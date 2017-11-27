Homepage » Sci-Tech » Canada Space Agency On How Space Affects Our Body

Canada Space Agency On How Space Affects Our Body

Living in space has significant effects on the human body!

As we prepare for journeys to more distant destinations like Mars, humankind must tackle these risks to ensure safe travel for our astronauts. Have a look at this nifty infographic from the CSA. Leave us a video comment from your smart device by clicking on the record button. 

