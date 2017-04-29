Celeb Canada 150th Anniversary With Limited Edn Raymond Weil Timepiece

By -

Celebrate Canada’s 150th Anniversary with this Limited Edition RAYMOND WEIL freelancer timepiece.

This automatic stainless steel collection of 150 numbered units is highlighted by a black dial featuring the patriotic maple leaf. The black ceramic unidirectional bezel features red and white accents, and the caseback is engraved with the Canada150 logo and date. A work of beauty and precision. Recommended. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.

Retail: $2,150 CAD

for more information contact: marketingdirector@thesilo.ca



