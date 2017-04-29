Celeb Canada 150th Anniversary With Limited Edn Raymond Weil Timepiece

Pretty Posts
Celebrate Canada’s 150th Anniversary with this Limited Edition RAYMOND WEIL freelancer timepiece.
This automatic stainless steel collection of 150 numbered units is highlighted by a black dial featuring the patriotic maple leaf. The black ceramic unidirectional bezel features red and white accents, and the caseback is engraved with the Canada150 logo and date. A work of beauty and precision. Recommended. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.
Retail: $2,150 CAD
