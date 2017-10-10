By -

Adam Jacob sent in this tell-all graphic that is pretty shocking. If these statistics are true then ‘it’s clear the small food producer is an endangered species. Unless of course, they start supplying the big chain corporate grocery store chains. And that will likely spell the end of family farm gate-retail…and that will spell the end of the family farm. It is so important to support local farm to table initiatives and preserve food that is not only grown for profit, but grown for quality and healthy consumption.

To learn more about the consolidation of (North) American food and the implications for Ontarians, visit Silo Direct Link to Frugaldad.com