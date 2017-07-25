Sharing Economy Travel Market Leader Acquires Spanish Competitor Eyes America

By -

Nights Exchange Leader NightSwapping Acquires MyTwinPlace NightSwapping is the first Nights exchange community with more than 250,000 members throughout 160 countries. It pioneered a new concept in 2012 which is unique in the sharing economy travel market. Read the PDF backgrounder by clicking here.

It takes the best parts of vacation rentals, home exchanges and Couch-surfing to let members travel for less or earn money. Whether you’re a traveler or a host, you earn Night credits with each trip which you can them use to travel or convert into money commission free.

Thanks to the innovative idea, you can keep traveling locally, authentically and meet friendly hosts and guests, all the while enjoying improved safety conditions and saving money.

In order to speed up its development, NightSwapping has acquired a Spanish competitor founded in 2013. MyTwinPlace’s community consists of 55,000 members throughout the world.

According to Serge Duriavig, founder of NightSwapping, “this acquisition, which we have been preparing for the last few months, will allow us to significantly strengthen our community by bringing even more travel opportunities to our members, particularly in the booming Spanish market.

This deal affirms our ambition to become a mainstay in the sharing economy travel market. Thanks to MyTwinPlace, our goal to reach 300,000 members in 2017 is already realized. We aspire to reach 1,000,000 members in the next 2 years.”

For Xavier Labollos de Jesus and Jean Noel Saunier, the heads of MyTwinPlace, “the acquisition by NightSwapping is a guarantee that our community lives on serenely.”

In 2014 and 2016, NightSwapping raised 2 million euros successively with venture funds, Family Offices and Business Angels. A fundraising round that allowed the French upstart to grow its community tenfold.

A new round is scheduled before the end of the year, so NightSwapping can keep expanding, with an eye on the American market.

The website is available in seven languages; English, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, German and Dutch. An app will soon be released on Google Play and the iPhone App Store.