Original Cast And Creator Bring Futurama Comedy Cartoon To Mobile Gaming

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE! TinyCo, a Jam City Company, and Fox Interactive have announced the development of Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, a new game coming soon for mobile devices. The game features original content from Futurama creator and Executive Producer Matt Groening, Executive Producer David X. Cohen, and much of the team behind the beloved TV series. TinyCo is also working with Rough Draft Studios – Futurama’s original animators – to bring the show’s trademark humor, signature visual style, and ensemble comedic adventure to mobile players everywhere.

I love this game because it feels just like Futurama,” said Matt Groening, creator and Executive Producer of Futurama and The Simpsons. Except now you get to jab the characters in the face.

FUTURAMA focuses on the life of PHILIP J. FRY (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life at Planet Express, an intergalactic delivery company. There, he meets a cast of characters, including love interest LEELA (Katey Sagal), a sexy cyclops with anger management issues, best friend BENDER (John DiMaggio), a beer-powered kleptomaniac robot, PROFESSOR FARNSWORTH (Billy West), a brilliant yet forgetful scientist and intrepid inventor, HERMES (Phil LaMarr), the company’s detail-oriented bureaucrat, AMY (Lauren Tom), an intern who is as cute as she is klutzy, and ZOIDBERG (Billy West), a lobster-like, self-proclaimed expert on humans.

Throughout their adventures, the team encounters MOM (Tress MacNeille), the foul-mouthed owner of MomCorp, ZAPP BRANNIGAN (Billy West), the vain, self- absorbed captain of the starship Nimbus, and many others.

Just as it is today, life in the future is a complex mix of the wonderful and horrible, where things are still laughable no matter how wild and crazy they get. Fry’s introduction to life in New New York includes a visit to The Head Museum, where the heads of humanity’s most renowned and influential people live on. Against a backdrop of pesky aliens, exasperating robots, and malfunctioning gadgets, Fry finds that people still struggle with the same daily anxieties of life and love.

FUTURAMA, the Emmy Award-winning series created by Matt Groening, is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with The Curiosity Company, with animation produced by Rough Draft Studios, Inc. Groening, David X. Cohen, and Ken Keeler serve as executive producers. FUTURAMA is distributed by 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

The game is being produced in partnership with Fox Interactive, Twentieth Century Fox’s interactive division, and Matt Groening’s Curiosity Company. This partnership continues the strong teamwork that Fox Interactive and TinyCo established with Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, a mobile game based on the hit Fox animated TV series Family Guy. Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff has attracted tens of millions of players while winning multiple awards, and Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow looks to continue in this tradition.

“Futurama is back, bigger and better than ever! Or possibly smaller and equally good. But either way, it’s back!” said David X. Cohen, co-developer with Matt Groening and Executive Producer of Futurama. “We’ve got completely new stories from the original writers, cast, and animators. This is the real Futurama deal.”

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is coming soon for mobile devices via the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. More information on the game will be released in the near future. For more details on Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow as they are revealed, and to connect with the Futurama fans who will create and play the game, go to www.fb.com/playfuturama, www.twitter.com/playfuturama, and www.tinyco.com and by sending an email to contentproducer@thesilo.ca Additionally, pre-register on Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tinyco.futurama or visit www.youwillplayfuturama.com to be notified when the game is released. For the Silo, Kjell Vistad & Cindy Lum.



About TinyCo

Founded in 2009, TinyCo has developed more than a dozen successful games for the App Store, Google Play Store and Amazon App store with titles such as MARVEL Avengers Academy and FAMILY GUY: The Quest for Stuff. The company’s mission is to make people happy five minutes at a time through incredible, fun and original mobile entertainment. For more information about TinyCo, please visit http://www.tinyco.com.

About JamCity

Jam City is a Los Angeles-based mobile game maker with global reach. Created in 2010 by former MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado, Jam City is the creator of 6 of the Top 100 highest grossing games across Apple’s and Google’s US app stores. Its portfolio of titles–which includes Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff and Marvel Avengers Academy–has been downloaded more than 800 million times and is regularly played by nearly 50 million people monthly. Jam City has studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Buenos Aires.

About Fox Interactive

Fox Interactive, a division of the newly-formed FoxNext group, produces award- winning games and apps based on Twentieth Century Fox’s globally-recognized film and television properties. Fox Interactive’s products bring triple-A quality and enjoyment to millions of players every day with games including ALIEN™ ISOLATION, ANGRY BIRDS™ RIO, THE SIMPSONS™ TAPPED OUT, FAMILY GUY: THE QUEST FOR STUFF, FUTURAMA: GAME OF DRONES, SUGAR SMASH: THE BOOK OF LIFE and many more.



About Rough Draft Studios

Established in 1991, Rough Draft Studios, Inc. is an award-winning animation studio specializing in traditional character animation, computer animation, and the blend of both mediums. Supervising Director Peter Avanzino, Producer/Partner Claudia Katz, and the rest of the Rough Draft gang are thrilled to be lending a hand on TinyCo’s Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.