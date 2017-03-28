New Prom Dresses Donated To Underprivileged Girls Around USA

By -

Hello, my name is Sam Sisakhti and I am the founder of UsTrendy, the world’s largest Independent Fashion ecommerce site. In an effort to have a positive influence on young women, I started a foundation called the Believe in Yourself Project one year ago.

I recently launched a site for foundation: www.believeinyourse lf.org. Some of the objectives of this charity is to combat the financial pressures that are felt on low income girls and their families to continuously stay in style and purchase new items each season along with promote positive body image . This spring we are touring the country delivering brand new “in style” prom dresses to girls in need.

One of the foundation’s activities is donating dresses to underprivileged girls. We have already provided dresses to girls to wear to school dances and similar events in various states. The girls will be registered in our system and receive dresses all through out the school year for various special occasions.

Here are some images from our most recent donation: http://believeinyour self.org/washington.php and we plan on doing more in the coming weeks around the country.

Believe in Yourself is part of a broader initiative. We are currently in talks with various influential women who at one time or another have struggled with body image, encouraging them to serve as speakers and mentors to the girls within the program. We are in the process of setting up mentoring programs around the United States. “IF NOTHING EVER CHANGED, THERE WOULD BE NO BUTTERFLIES” – UNKNOWN