New Prom Dresses Donated To Underprivileged Girls Around USA

Hello, my name is Sam Sisakhti and I am the founder of UsTrendy, the world’s largest Independent Fashion ecommerce site. In an effort to have a positive influence on young women, I started a foundation called the Believe in Yourself Project one year ago.
I recently launched a site for foundation: www.believeinyourse
One of the foundation’s activities is donating dresses to underprivileged girls. We have already provided dresses to girls to wear to school dances and similar events in various states. The girls will be registered in our system and receive dresses all through out the school year for various special occasions.
Here are some images from our most recent donation: http://believeinyour
Believe in Yourself is part of a broader initiative. We are currently in talks with various influential women who at one time or another have struggled with body image, encouraging them to serve as speakers and mentors to the girls within the program. We are in the process of setting up mentoring programs around the United States. “IF NOTHING EVER CHANGED, THERE WOULD BE NO BUTTERFLIES” – UNKNOWN
