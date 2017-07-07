New Book Is Inventors Guide To Open Source Arduino Microcontroller

By -

San Francisco, CA —School’s out for summer, but learning doesn’t have to stop at the classroom door. For parents and educators looking to keep their students exploring, tinkering, and creating, No Starch Press offers the latest addition to its lineup of STEM books. This time focusing on the Arduino microcontroller.

The Arduino Inventor’s Guide (No Starch Press, $29.95USD, 336 pp., June 2017) is a project-packed introduction to building and coding with the Arduino microcontroller. With each hands-on project, total beginners learn useful electronics and coding skills while building an interactive gadget.

This is No Starch Press’s second installment in its introductory-level educational series for aspiring makers. The series is a collaboration with SparkFun Electronics, the popular electronics parts retailer dedicated to making the world of electronics more accessible to the average person. Authors Brian Huang and Derek Runberg of SparkFun’s Department of Education use their teaching experience to make learning about electronics an adventure.

“We wanted to share the magic that happens when you build something interactive with electronics,” says Huang. “The goal is to teach real, valuable hardware skills, one project at a time,” adds Runberg.

Readers learn how to make their hardware move, buzz, flash, and interact with the world as they build 10 projects, including:

A miniature traffic light

A light-sensitive, color-changing night-light

A temperature-sensing mini greenhouse

A motorized, programmable robot

A tiny, playable electric piano

“We’ve teamed up with SparkFun to make electronics and coding skills achievable for anyone,” says No Starch Press founder Bill Pollock. “This book will take total beginners from blinking their first LED to programming their first robot.”

Sample pages from The Arduino Inventor’s Guide:

For the Silo, Amanda Hariri.