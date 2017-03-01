Have A Medical Degree And Willing To Travel

Pretty Posts
Working abroad is an exciting and appealing prospect, but for the medical field there are differences that are worth considering.
This infographic compares the top 5 countries in which to be a Doctor and looks at the cost of living as well as the quality of life to be found there.
It’s important to make a well-informed decision if you choose to work in another country and this infographic is a fun and helpful place to start. *quoted funds are in US dollars.
Brought to you by our friends at Gap Medics, the world’s leading provider of hospital work experience placements for school and university students.
