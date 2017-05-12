New Coloring Books From Iconic Lifestyle Brand Vera Bradley

By -

While plenty of industries, from sports to pop culture, have entered coloring book licensing partnerships, few have embraced it as much as the fashion world. Now, what could be the most beautiful and fanciest iteration of fashion coloring books has arrived. Vera Bradley is making a grand entrance into the coloring book world with their forthcoming pattern portfolio books. The books feature the company’s signature textile designs and unique patterns as line art for coloring in, as well galleries of colored designs for inspiration.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer in which they have raised over $28 USD million to date.

The titles for her two new books—Seize the Day and Enjoy the Journey—are reflective of Vera Bradley’s values of female empowerment. This is an area Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard is passionate about. Baekgaard was recently a headlining speaker at the The Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium at the University of Florida. She is also a guest judge on the show Girl Starter—an engaging, fast-paced business-genre reality-competition show that engages eight girls ages 18-24 as they compete in the early-phases of entrepreneurial business building. Vera Bradley is also a sponsor to the show.

The ultimate in coloring book quality.

Enjoy the Journey with this inspiring coloring book. Featuring 40 classic Vera Bradley designs, each eye-catching illustration is printed on extra-heavy, 200-year acid-free artist paper. A quick reference pattern guide provides the original Vera Bradley color schemes for every named pattern in the book, with stunning original patterns also shown in two-page spreads.

A full-color introduction shows you coloring techniques, craft ideas, and the right color swatches to use for a terrific look. Featuring a gold foil-embossed gatefold cover, this unique book even includes 16 bonus gift tags and 8 ready-to-color note cards.

Publisher: Design Originals, an imprint of Fox Chapel Publishing / August 2017

Pages: 120

ISBN: 978-1497203532

Seize the Day features 40 classic Vera Bradley designs, each eye-catching illustration is printed on extra-heavy, 200-year acid-free artist paper. A quick reference pattern guide provides the original Vera Bradley color schemes for every named pattern in the book, with stunning original patterns also shown in two-page spreads. A full-color introduction shows you coloring techniques, craft ideas, and the right color swatches to use for a terrific look.

Similar to Enjoy The Day, this book also features a gold foil-embossed gatefold cover and includes 16 bonus gift tags and 8 ready-to-color note cards. Get ready to color in the language of beauty with Vera Bradley!

For the Silo, Elizabeth Martins.