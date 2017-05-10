Explore The World This Summer Via 12 Trendy Family Homes From HomeExchange

By -

Traveling with kids can be challenging, especially when restricted by a tight budget. As families begin to reevaluate their own homes and hometowns, they are discovering that what they once took for granted can be a huge destination for someone else. Providing travelers with the additional comfort of bedrooms for each family member, a kitchen, garden, pool, toys, bikes and more, a family home away from home can be the perfect base camp to explore a region.

The list below includes 12 family-friendly homes available this summer for families looking to discover the world via HomeExchange:

USA – Colorado – Evergreen

Nestled in the foothills of the Colorado Rockies, this beautiful home is within driving distance of Denver, ski mountains, and Evergreen Lake which is best known for its all-season recreational activities such as boating, fishing, and birding. Bordered by mountain parks with miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, the home is equipped with bunk beds, toys, and video games for young children. A Jeep Wrangler and a Kia Sorento are also available for exchange.

Thailand – Phuket

The ultimate in discreet luxury and privacy, this villa comes outfitted with an ocean-facing spa and “concierge.” Overlooking Surin Beach, and only a few steps from two of Phuket’s top beaches, families can enjoy picturesque sunset views over the Andaman Sea in between horse and elephant rides.

Mexico – Manzanillo

Outfitted with a vast collection of Mexican folk art, this Mexican style three-bedroom home overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Miles of beaches with balmy ocean breezes and warm water year-round, Manzanillo is widely known as the sea fishing capital of the world. The house is about two miles from the great beach of Santiago Bay where house guests will be treated to a beach club membership.

France – Seignosse

This large Basque Landes-style house is located right on the beach. The five bedroom home boasts several terraces and is located less than two miles from the seaside town of Hossegor. The area is internationally renowned for its Atlantic surf spots and gastronomy, as well as golfing, surfing, and cycling.

USA – California – Santa Monica

Vibrant both inside and out, this ocean view four-bedroom house is full of light. Situated in a quiet neighborhood of Santa Monica, families will have easy access to shopping, restaurants, bike paths, and the beach. For families looking to venture further into the state of California, a Ford Expedition that can fit up to eight passengers is included in the exchange!

United Kingdom – London

Nestled on a quiet residential road in the middle of East London, this spacious Victorian family home has a lovely garden and plenty of toys for children. The vibrant neighborhood is only a bus ride or train away from Central London.

Australia – Kingscliff

Beachfront luxury on the magical Gold Coast, one hour from Brisbane City. With miles of beach, bicycle tracks, and local restaurants within a two-minute walk, this home is a perfect holiday for families.

Canada – West Vancouver

This waterfront seven bedroom villa with beach access, a private deck, spacious swimming pool, boats, and three cars are all located within a half hour drive from downtown Vancouver and mere minutes from parks, mountains, shopping, and restaurants.

Costa Rica – Puntarenas

This literal treehouse is situated in the canopy of the jungle that National Geographic called “the most bio-diverse place on earth.” This home is the perfect respite after a day of ziplining, swimming, waterfall hiking, and bird watching. Providing a true sense of adventure and an off-the-grid feel, this abode is free of televisions, hair dryers, and internet access.

Ireland – Stradbally

A kid-friendly home located one-hour away from Dublin, this modern home comes with a separate nanny studio in the garden, swings, slide, playroom, and lots of toys and bicycles. Nearby historic castles, beautiful woodlands, an equestrian center in Stradbally, a fishing lake and a championship golf course designed by golf legend Steve Ballesteros make this a must-stay neighborhood.

South Africa – Cape Town

This golf course estate boasting breathtaking views of Table Mountain and modern architect is only 15 minutes away from the city center. With direct beach access to Sunset Beach, the internationally-renowned windsurfing and kitesurfing hotspot of Africa, families will not have to venture far to create lifelong memories.

USA – New York – Montauk

Located directly across the street from the ocean, Montauk represents a classic and relaxed old American lifestyle. For those looking to juxtapose their stay with a trip to the bustling city of New York, several means of transport are available to get to Manhattan. Travelers can also opt for a seaplane for a quick forty-five-minute flight into the city.

For the Silo, Alexandra Origet du Cluzeau.

About HomeExchange Founded by Ed Kushins, a pioneer of the “collaborative consumption” movement, HomeExchange has facilitated over one million home swaps since 1992. “It was the inspiration for the still popular 2006 movie “The Holiday” starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law. In 2016, 67,000 HomeExchange members made 135,000 home swaps across 150 countries. HomeExchange makes it easy to plan and enjoy a home exchange vacation and offers travelers a memorable, authentic experience. Last year, it was awarded “Best Site for Booking Your Stay” by USA Today readers.