Colouring In The Bible Is The Latest Trend In Journaling

An interesting new trend is on the rise—colouring in your Bible. What was once frowned upon, is now encouraged. This new trend is called Bible journaling. Bible journaling is the act of doodling in one’s Bible, as a way to creatively express one’s faith. However, some people choose to illustrate outside their Bible; as for some, doodling on the Bible itself is still prohibited. The past year, the movement has grown significantly with many online groups, forums, Facebook communities, blogs, and church groups creating groups where people share their Bible journal artwork, offer techniques, and provide a supportive boost. People even discuss where to get Bibles with the largest margins so that there is room for their designs, creating an interesting demand on publishers and retailers.
Complete Guide to Bible Journaling: Creative Techniques to Express Your Faith (Fox Chapel Publishing), by designer, inspirational speaker, and author of the best-selling Zenspirations® book series Joanne Fink, was created in response to this amazing trend. The book features the works of top Bible journalers, offers drawing tips, the best tools to use, and even offers traceable vellum sheets to use on your own Bible. For the Silo, Elizabeth Martins.
Main image courtesy of biblejournallove.com
Joanne Fink, an award-winning designer, calligrapher, and author, spent 20 years as an art director in the greeting card industry. Her studio, Lakeside Design, specializes in developing products for the gift, stationery, craft and faith-based markets. With more than a million books in print, Joanne is the author of 11 books from Fox Chapel Publishing, including Zenspirations® Coloring Book Inspirations, Flowers of Faith Coloring Book, and L’Chaim: Celebrate Life.
Regina Yoder is an inspiring women’s ministry leader, homeschooling instructor, inventor, and mom of eight. She is passionate about helping women experience a deeper level of intimacy with Christ through the art of Bible journaling. Regina wrote and produced Clubhouse Kidz, a Bible memory system, and developed a patented line of creative tools for scrapbooking and Bible journaling. She teaches Bible journaling classes and leads a weekly worship service for women in her community.
