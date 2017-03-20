Colouring In The Bible Is The Latest Trend In Journaling

Complete Guide to Bible Journaling: Creative Techniques to Express Your Faith (Fox Chapel Publishing), by designer, inspirational speaker, and author of the best-selling Zenspirations® book series Joanne Fink, was created in response to this amazing trend. The book features the works of top Bible journalers, offers drawing tips, the best tools to use, and even offers traceable vellum sheets to use on your own Bible. For the Silo, Elizabeth Martins.



Joanne Fink, an award-winning designer, calligrapher, and author, spent 20 years as an art director in the greeting card industry. Her studio, Lakeside Design, specializes in developing products for the gift, stationery, craft and faith-based markets. With more than a million books in print, Joanne is the author of 11 books from Fox Chapel Publishing, including Zenspirations® Coloring Book Inspirations, Flowers of Faith Coloring Book, and L’Chaim: Celebrate Life.

Regina Yoder is an inspiring women’s ministry leader, homeschooling instructor, inventor, and mom of eight. She is passionate about helping women experience a deeper level of intimacy with Christ through the art of Bible journaling. Regina wrote and produced Clubhouse Kidz, a Bible memory system, and developed a patented line of creative tools for scrapbooking and Bible journaling. She teaches Bible journaling classes and leads a weekly worship service for women in her community.