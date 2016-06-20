Renewable Energy Outlook for 2040 Includes Cancelling Your Print Newspapers

Pretty Posts
- Canada’s Original Black Friday- ‘Cancelled Arrow’ Was Cutting Edge 1950s Jet Interceptor
- New pain-relief lotion Rock Sauce is powerful stuff. How powerful? Read on.
- A Quest To Lost Arts In Chicago To Build My First Hyve Touch Synthesizer
- Artificial stimulants in Energy Drinks are hurting kids and one may have 666 logo!
- Ontario set to freeze MPP salaries until budget balanced: “We…lead by example”
Hey Silo readers! This infographic courtesy of FuelFighterUK demonstrates how production could look in 2040 and what is being done to make our world a greener place. The infographic covers the projected worldwide growth in energy demand, what is being invested to change the renewable outlook and some awesome eco-friendly innovations that have been made by technology companies. For the Silo, Louis Dixon
Chuckie Canuckie
Shared publicly – Yesterday 7:00 PM
‘Ad revenue should be going digital making the Internet cheaper.’
Chuckie Canuckie
12:25 PM
‘I’m getting more away from mainstream. Finding more pleasure reading blogs that part time journalists write up without the personal touch edited out. Sometimes I click through just to see if something catches my eye. Like cable did with community TV, I don’t see the local media taking the free WiFi option with ads linking up communities. Even the crown corporations like Canada Post sending more junk mail than when I was a kid could be making new revenue chipping in on digital mail. Everyone is blasting waves around doing twice the work. Even my old Antenna is having a hard time with all the digital wave interference.’