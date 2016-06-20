Homepage » Earth » Renewable Energy Outlook for 2040 Includes Cancelling Your Print Newspapers

Renewable Energy Outlook for 2040 Includes Cancelling Your Print Newspapers

Hey Silo readers! This infographic courtesy of FuelFighterUK demonstrates how production could look in 2040 and what is being done to make our world a greener place. The infographic covers the projected worldwide growth in energy demand, what is being invested to change the renewable outlook and some awesome eco-friendly innovations that have been made by technology companies. For the Silo, Louis Dixon


Energy Outlook For 2040 Infographic
    Chuckie Canuckie
    Shared publicly – Yesterday 7:00 PM
    ‘Ad revenue should be going digital making the Internet cheaper.’
    Chuckie Canuckie
    12:25 PM
    ‘I’m getting more away from mainstream. Finding more pleasure reading blogs that part time journalists write up without the personal touch edited out. Sometimes I click through just to see if something catches my eye. Like cable did with community TV, I don’t see the local media taking the free WiFi option with ads linking up communities. Even the crown corporations like Canada Post sending more junk mail than when I was a kid could be making new revenue chipping in on digital mail. Everyone is blasting waves around doing twice the work. Even my old Antenna is having a hard time with all the digital wave interference.’

