A Reassurance To Muslims In Brant County- MPP Dave Levac

In light of the terrorist attack in Quebec, isolated acts of hate crimes in Ontario and the change of direction in American politics, I want to take this opportunity to take a stance and let my constituents know who and what I stand for. I know many have a sense of foreboding and fear, and I want to assure the Brant community that we are and always will be a place of acceptance, inclusion and peace.
First and foremost, I want to reassure Muslims in the Brant community that I stand with them and support them in this time of fear. We are your neighbours and your friends. You belong here. The city of Brantford, the region of Brant, and the province of Ontario is yours just as much as anyone’s. Ontario does not belong to one group of people, to one race or to one religion. It is a province for all; and at this time, I want to extend this message especially to Muslims who may feel scared or threatened at this time.
I also want to convey this sentiment to any other immigrant, refugee or newcomer to Brant. I will do everything in my role as MPP to support anyone experiencing anxiety and trepidation as a result of their faith, background or ethnicity. As your MPP, I am elected to represent all people of Brant, regardless of religion or country of origin.
Ontario is the most multicultural province in Canada, where half of all new immigrants make their home.
Ontario has been and will continue to be a land of opportunity. We are a prosperous and democratic society built on the hard work of immigrants. At this time, we need to recognize the foundations of our rich heritage and culture. We need to proclaim the values of acceptance, tolerance and multiculturalism in direct defiance of the politics of hate, division, segregation and fear.
As Pierre Elliot Trudeau stated, “A society which emphasizes uniformity is one which creates intolerance and hate.” The constitution of Canada protects against intolerance and hate by guaranteeing everyone the freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief, opinion and expression. Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice. Everyone does truly mean everyone.
Whether you are a multi-generational Canadian, a new Canadian, an immigrant or a refugee, you have the right to life, liberty and security, and the freedom to practice any religion. No matter where you come from, if you are in Canada, you are protected by these rights.
I became an MPP in order to make Brant the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. I believe that this includes making Brant a place of multiculturalism, acceptance and tolerance. I believe that there is no room for hate at all. Love uplifts the soul. We must stand united in defense of this great beacon of hope in the world. Reject hate: embrace love. For the Silo, Dave Levac.
Brantford to Gain Jobs and New Economic Opportunities
Ontario Partners with Innovative Businesses to Support Hundreds of Local Jobs
February 10, 2017 12:20 P.M.
Ontario is helping to create more than 61 jobs and retain 310 others in Brantford by supporting local businesses to innovate, grow and pursue new markets.
Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement today at Apogee Ceramic Inc., one of three Brantford-based manufacturers benefitting from support from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF).
Apogee Ceramic Inc. manufactures ceramic components for the space heating, food service equipment and foundry industries. It supplies residential, commercial and industrial markets in North America, Europe and Asia. With Ontario’s support, Apogee will invest in a fully automated kiln system and other equipment to improve energy efficiency and increase productivity. This will create 11 jobs and retain 17 more positions over five years.
Blastech is a custom industrial coating contractor that specializes in heat-resistant coating and corrosion protection for the mining, oil and gas industries. Blastech will create 35 jobs and retain more than 140 jobs over the next five years with support from the fund. Ontario’s investment will allow Blastech to establish a service line for coating and lining new tanker railcars, and retrofitting existing railcars.
Ontario’s support has also helped Hartmann Canada Inc., which produces sustainable, recyclable egg packaging for egg producers, supermarket chains and other companies throughout Canada and the United States. With funding from the program, Hartmann has been able to add a production line to its Brantford facility and purchase equipment to increase production capacity, creating 15 jobs. The company now has a total of 168 positions.
Investing in Ontario businesses is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.
QUOTES
” By supporting local companies, we are bringing new investment to communities across the province and creating good jobs that will make a difference in the lives of workers and their families. We are working to make sure that everyone, in every region of the province, is able to benefit from the growth happening in Ontario’s economy.”
– Kathleen Wynne
Premier of Ontario
” I am pleased our government is partnering with these three companies through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund to make investments in their facilities. We’re proud that we are helping to create good jobs in Brantford at companies that see the value of pursuing innovation to help them stay competitive.”
– Brad Duguid
Minister of Economic Development and Growth
” These three companies are important employers in Brantford and it is great to see the Ontario government support their growth plan that will strengthen our region’s economy. This reaffirms the importance of supporting local businesses and creating further opportunities for the people in my riding.”
– Dave Levac
MPP, Brant
QUICK FACTS
Ontario is investing more than $1.8 million to help three Southwestern Ontario companies expand and create jobs: Hartmann Canada Inc. $840,743; Blastech, a TF Warren company $803,651; and Apogee Ceramics Inc. $188,900.
Since 2013, the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund has helped to create and retain more than 29,000 jobs and attracted approximately $1.3 billion in investment in the region.
The SWODF funding covers up to 15 per cent of eligible project costs, with the recipient company funding the remainder from its own resources.
LEARN MORE
Southwestern Ontario Development Fund grant recipients
Business Growth Initiative
Disponible en Français
NOUVELLES
Cabinet de la Première ministre
Création d’emplois et de nouvelles possibilités économiques à Brantford
L’Ontario fait équipe avec des entreprises novatrices afin de soutenir des centaines d’emplois locaux
10 février 2017 12h20
L’Ontario apporte son aide pour créer plus de 61 emplois et en conserver 310 autres à Brantford en donnant un coup de pouce aux entreprises locales qui veulent innover, croître et cibler de nouveaux marchés.
La première ministre Kathleen Wynne a fait cette annonce aujourd’hui à Apogee Ceramic Inc.*, qui est l’un des trois fabricants de Brantford qui profitent du soutien du Fonds de développement du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario (FDSOO).
Apogee Ceramic Inc. fabrique des éléments en céramique pour le chauffage, l’équipement des services d’alimentation et les industries de la fonderie. Cette entreprise approvisionne des marchés résidentiels, commerciaux et industriels en Amérique du Nord, en Europe et en Asie. Avec le soutien de l’Ontario, Apogee investira dans un système de four entièrement automatisé et d’autres équipements pour améliorer l’efficacité énergétique et pour accroître la production. Ceci créera 11 emplois et permettra d’en conserver 17 autres pendant cinq ans.
Blastech est un entrepreneur en revêtement industriel sur mesure qui se spécialise dans les revêtements résistants à la chaleur et anticorrosion pour les industries minières, pétrolières et gazières. Blastech créera 35 emplois et en maintiendra plus de 140 au cours des cinq prochaines années avec l’aide de ce Fonds. L’investissement de l’Ontario permettra à Blastech de mettre sur pied une ligne de service pour le revêtement et le doublage des nouveaux wagons-citernes de même que la rénovation des plus anciens.
Le soutien de l’Ontario a aussi aidé Hartmann Canada Inc.*, qui produit des emballages durables et recyclables pour les producteurs d’oeufs, les chaînes d’alimentation et d’autres entreprises dans l’ensemble du Canada et des États-Unis. Avec le financement de ce programme, Hartmann sera en mesure d’ajouter une chaîne de production aux installations de Brantford et d’acheter de l’équipement pour accroître la capacité de production, ce qui créera 15 emplois. L’entreprise a maintenant un total de 168 postes.
Investir dans les entreprises de l’Ontario, cela fait partie de notre plan visant à créer des emplois, à stimuler notre économie et à améliorer la vie quotidienne de notre population.
* Sites en anglais seulement
CITATIONS
« C’est en soutenant les entreprises locales que nous apportons de nouveaux investissements aux collectivités de l’ensemble de la province et que nous créons de bons emplois qui feront toute la différence dans la vie des travailleurs et de leur famille. Nous travaillons pour faire en sorte que tout le monde, dans toutes les régions de la province, est en mesure de tirer avantage de la croissance qui anime actuellement l’économie de l’Ontario.»
– Kathleen Wynne
première ministre de l’Ontario
« Je suis heureux que notre gouvernement fasse équipe avec ces trois entreprises par l’intermédiaire du Fonds de développement du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario qui investit dans leurs installations. Nous sommes fiers d’aider à créer de bons emplois à Brantford au sein d’entreprises qui comprennent la valeur de l’innovation pour demeurer concurrentielles.»
– Brad Duguid
ministre du Développement économique et de la Croissance
« Ces trois entreprises sont d’importants employeurs de Brantford et il est remarquable de voir le gouvernement de l’Ontario soutenir leur plan de croissance qui renforcera l’économie de notre région. Ces investissements démontrent notre engagement envers le Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario et réitèrent l’importance de soutenir les entreprises locales et de créer de nouvelles possibilités pour la population de ma circonscription.»
– Dave Levac
député provincial de Brant
FAITS EN BREF
L’Ontario investit plus de 1,8 million de dollars pour aider trois entreprises du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario à prendre de l’expansion et à créer des emplois : Hartmann Canada Inc. 840 743 $; Blastech, une entreprise TF Warren, 803 651 $ et Apogee Ceramics Inc. 188 900 $.
Depuis 2013, le Fonds de développement du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario a aidé à créer et à maintenir plus de 29 000 emplois et a permis d’attirer environ 1,3 milliard de dollars en investissements dans la région.
Le FDSOO couvre jusqu’à 15 % des frais admissibles d’un projet et l’entreprise doit fournir le reste du financement par ses propres ressources.
POUR EN SAVOIR DAVANTAGE
Bénéficiaires du Fonds de développement du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario
Initiative pour la croissance des entreprises
Disponible en ligne
Available in English