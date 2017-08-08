This Quiz Helps You Discover Your Perfect Gap Year

By -

Hello There! Everyone dreams of taking some time off to travel. However, before settling on the location or how long you intend to stay abroad, as an intrepid explorer you should be thinking about exactly what type of gap year is right for you.

Perhaps you’re looking to explore off the beaten track? Add to your CV? Maybe you want to earn your own way as you travel?

Our friends at gapmedics.com have put together this quiz to help you make this tricky decision. For the Silo, Isabel Swift.