Plastic Surgeons See Increase In Injectables Procedure For Under 30 Year Olds

Injectables are quickly becoming the most popular treatment on the menu for Millennials at doctor offices and medspas. The latest survey by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) shows that 56% of facial plastic surgeons saw an increase in cosmetic surgery or injectables with patients under age 30 last year. With more patients now relying on injectables for early maintenance, AAFPRS President Fred G. Fedok, MD educates us on some of the most common injection misconceptions: Myth: BOTOX Is Synonymous With “Injectables” Truth: The term “Injectables” encompasses neuromodulators and fillers, which have very different functions. BOTOX is a specific brand name for a drug that is part of a group of drugs known as neuromodulators, which include also Dysport and Xeomim. Neuromodulators temporarily weaken or paralyze the muscles that are injected. They are used to diminish muscle action and thus improve small folds or wrinkles in the skin. Fillers are used to “fill out” deficiencies or voids in the soft tissues. These can be fairly superficial or deeper voids in the underlying fat complement. Restylane, Juvederm, Boletero, and Sculptra are among the most popular fillers used in the US and North America. Myth: Fillers Are Only For The Lower Face Truth: Different types of fillers have different ranges of longevity, and stiffness that determine were they are best applied in the face. For instance, under the lower eyelids a facial plastic surgeon looks for filler that is good at filling volume however is not too stiff so as not to produce lumps underneath the thin skin there. In deeper areas such as the cheek, deeper deficiencies are targeted and a stiffer substance can be used. Myth: Injectables Will Render You Expressionless Truth: When used correctly, injectables can have a very natural result. You want to choose an experienced injector and a board-certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in the face, head and neck to ensure the most successful, natural-looking outcomes. The result is not permanent and aging continues over time, as it does with any rejuvenation procedure. For the Silo, Patty Mathews. ABOUT THE AAFPRS: The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery is the world’s largest specialty association for facial plastic surgery. It represents more than 2,500 facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons throughout the world. www.aafprs.org