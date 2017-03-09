NARAL Hand Drawn Playing Cards Celebrate Trailblazing American Women

Pretty Posts
- Art Of Painting With Camera Focus At Hurban Vortex Exhibit In Cannes
- Menstrual Cramps May Be Cured By Reiki
- Once Vibrant Expanse Of Sea Was Covered With Trash Says Sailor
- Get gov’t out of business- time to privatize Hydro One and OPG says MPP Barrett
- Green Party of Ontario: Lib’s 2013 budget is a “bait and switch”
In honor of Women’s History Month and coinciding with worldwide activities marking International Women’s Day, NARAL is relaunching The Gender Cards—a deck of illustrated playing cards that celebrate trailblazing American women. Each card is hand-drawn and unique, and recalls the incredible women—past and present—who have helped define the American spirit.
These cards feature some of the strong leaders, brilliant thinkers, fierce competitors, brave risk takers, and trailblazing innovators who achieved great things while always moving the nation forward.
“Now more than ever, it’s time to celebrate the trailblazing women who have always made America great,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America. “One of my favorite things about The Gender Cards is seeing my friends and family post photos of their kids playing with the cards. These cards are not only beautiful to play with, they help us learn more about the women whose lives help tell the American Story. These really are the perfect gift.”
The Gender Cards make a great gift for friends and family, and are available only through NARAL. Get yours today at TheGenderCards.com.
Some of the amazing American women featured on the 54 hand-drawn cards include:
-
Rosa Parks
-
The Women of the Supreme Court
-
Black Lives Matter leaders
-
Hillary Clinton
-
Helen Keller
-
Rachel Carson
-
Gloria Steinem
-
Dolores Huerta
-
Sojourner Truth
-
The Suffragists
-
Sheryl Sandberg
-
Beyoncé
-
Michelle Obama
-
Sally Ride
-
Ella Fitzgerald
-
Laverne Cox
-
Georgia O’Keeffe
-
and many more!
For the Silo, Bianca Rosales.
NARAL Pro-Choice America and its network of state affiliates are dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans. NARAL works to guarantee that every woman has the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices, including preventing unintended pregnancy, bearing healthy children, and choosing legal abortion. In recognition of its work defending our constitutional right to choose, Fortune Magazine described NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”
Leave a Reply