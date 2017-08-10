Luxurious Aquila Reaches Power Catamaran Milestone

By -

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Aquila is pleased to announce that they have built their 100th catamaran boat, an Aquila 44.

The Aquila 44 boasts Aquila’s signature fresh evolution of classic boating traditions where efficiency in design and performance compliment her luxurious living and was named “Best New Multihull 40′-49′” in the 2014 AIM Media Editor’s Choice Awards.

“This is an exciting and momentous occasion for us. From the very beginning, we have felt the Aquila Power Catamarans were the best in the world, and we have been excited to be a part of the team designing and building them. We look forward to surpassing this milestone and continuing to celebrate many more,” stated Frank Xiong, Sino Eagle Group CEO.

Construction of Aquila Power Catamarans began in 2012 when Sino Eagle Group began building the Aquila 38 specifically for MarineMax, the world’s largest power boat dealer, for its new charter business in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

In 2012, experts from multiple development, design, and manufacturing firms, namely, Sino Eagle Group, J&J Design Group, Seaway, and MarineMax, all collaborated to expand the Aquila range by developing a new, purebred power catamaran.

This international team consisted of MarineMax’s Lex Raas, a highly-experienced boat developer and charter industry veteran, and J&J Design group and their development arm, Seaway, who have worked on designs for Azimut, Bavaria, Beneteau, Dufour, Jeanneau and Monte Carlo. This highly regarded, award-winning group began the process of designing the first true Aquila Power Catamaran, the Aquila 48.

“Bringing this group of companies together made for a very knowledgeable and powerful team. We’ve been able to combine our experience and expertise to design and build boats that are innovative and truly setting new standards for the industry,” stated Lex Raas of MarineMax.

To position itself to become a prominent boat builder, Sino Eagle Group, recognized globally in high-tech composite manufacturing, built a new factory which provided the Aquila brand with full in-house manufacturing capabilities paired with in-depth knowledge and experience in advanced yacht building practices.

With the combined knowledge and advanced experience of the most talented group in the yachting industry, Aquila is establishing a new standard of power catamaran innovation and becoming the game changer in the marketplace.



Aquila represents the newest and most exciting evolution on the market today, offering practicality and comfort with trend setting innovation, quality, and design. Both inside and out, Aquila Catamarans are designed to provide the perfect cruising vessel whether crossing oceans or traveling the Great Loop, living aboard, or exploring worldwide destinations, or simply entertaining friends and family at the dock. The expanding Aquila range currently consists of the Aquila 36, Aquila 44, Aquila 48, and will soon be including the Aquila 60 (2019 debut). MarineMax is the exclusive dealer for the Aquila brand boats throughout the world other than mainland China.

“Congratulations to the Sino Eagle Group, J&J Design, and MarineMax teams for their hard work on designing and building industry leading catamarans. Passionate teams pulling together has created winning products for our customers,” exclaimed Bill McGill, MarineMax CEO.

Aquila is excited to have reached this milestone in their continued growth to new markets with new model offerings.

ABOUT AQUILA

Recognized globally for its high-quality, advanced composite manufacturing capabilities, Sino Eagle Yachts builds Aquila Power Catamarans in a state-of-the-art facility to exacting standards. With one of the most talented teams in the industry providing the combined knowledge and extensive experience, Aquila has established a game changing new standard of power catamaran innovation. Leading the way in the market segment, Aquila continues to pave the way with strong international sales of the award-winning Aquila brand. Uncompromising design coupled with unmatched industry experience, engineering, and manufacturing by world class builders, make up the Aquila line of true pure-bred power catamarans. For more information visit aquilaboats.com. For the Silo, Sara Yasi & MarineMax.