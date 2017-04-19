Its Called The PGS And Its A Smartphone That Runs Almost All PC Games

By -



PGS – It’s the first “smartphone/portable game console/UMPC” hybrid ever created in the world. With comprehensive support for the Steam game library, this device is a game changer and is now available in for pre-ordering through the official website.

The device runs Windows 10, as well as Android in the Dualboot mode, simultaneously. Highly efficient mobile SoC Intel Atom X7 Z8750 is at the core of the Windows part of the device, while the versatile MediaTek Helio X2X chip is responsible for the Android part. The hybrid console will be released in two versions, Hardcore and Lite. The Lite version will come out a little later. Hardcore will be equipped with 8GB RAM for Windows and 3GB RAM for Android. External storages are supported thanks to a Micro-SD slot. Performance level of the device is more than enough to provide smooth operation of most PC games in HD-resolution.

PGS has an innovative side slider which houses the gaming control surfaces. Very, very slick. One of the key features of the device is two high-resolution displays with 5.9″ and 5.5″ diagonal for the main and for the auxiliary displays respectively. The battery, which capacity is 6800mAh, provides around 5 hours of work for demanding games. Among other features of the device are: LTE module, high-quality audio speakers, front and rear cameras, wireless charging, Smart Active Cooling System (allows the chips to work at maximum frequencies). For the Silo, Alexander Arjannikov.