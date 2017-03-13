Into The Depths Is How Far Down Companies Drill For Oil

By -

Have you ever wondered how far down companies have to drill for oil? It’s quite staggering!

Over the years, companies have had to go further and further into the earth in order to find Earth’s remaining oil and today we are deeper than ever.

In this piece, we’ll be looking at the Z-44 Chayvo Well, the deepest on the planet, and show you comparisons so you can see clearly just how amazing this feat is.

We’ll also show you the depth of this well in comparison to the earth’s core. How close does this drill actually get?

And finally, we’ll outline just how much it costs to pull off the deepest ever oil extraction. For the Silo, Rose Baldwin and fuelfighter.co.uk



