Cost Of Marijuana In 120 Cities And How Much Tax Revenue If Legalised

First a few quick facts….

● ‏Tokyo, Japan has the most expensive cannabis‏ ‏, at 32.66 USD per gram. ‏ ● ‏Quito, Ecuador has the least expensive marijuana‏ ‏, at 1.34 USD per gram. ‏ ● ‏Based on the average US marijuana tax rates currently implemented, ‏ ‏New York City could generate the highest potential tax revenue by legalising weed‏ ‏, with 156.40 million USD per year. New York City also has the highest consumption rate of cannabis, at 77.44 metric tons per year.‏ ● ‏Cannabis costs ‏ ‏$7.82 per gram in Toronto, Canada‏ ‏. ‏

‏Berlin, Germany – ‏ ‏Automatic cultivator device, ‏ ‏Seedo‏ ‏, has released the 2018 Cannabis Price Index, detailing the cost of marijuana in 120 global cities. Seedo is one of the many new ventures embracing the newly legalised cannabis industry. Their main goal is to allow both medicinal and recreational consumers to grow their own supply, avoiding extra taxes and bypassing harmful pesticides. The aim of this study is to illustrate the continuous need for legislative reform on cannabis use around the world, and to determine if there are any lessons to be learned from those cities at the forefront of marijuana legalisation. ‏Although Seedo’s technology enables smokers to get off the grid, this study considers one of the biggest byproducts of legalising cannabis—the potential tax revenue for the local government body. For this reason, Seedo decided not only to research the cost of cannabis around the world, but also to calculate how much potential tax a city could generate if they were to legalise marijuana. ‏ ‏The study began first by selecting 120 cities across the world, including locations where cannabis is currently legal, illegal and partially legal, and where marijuana consumption data is available. Then, they looked into the price of weed per gram in each city. To calculate how much potential tax a city could make by legalising weed, Seedo investigated how much tax is paid on the most popular brand of cigarettes, as this offers the closest comparison. They then looked at what percentage marijuana is currently taxed in cities where it’s already legalised in the US. ‏ ‏“This study has revealed some incredible insights into the kind of tax revenue that legalising weed could generate.” says Uri Zeevi, CMO at Seedo. “Take New York City for instance, which has the highest consumption level in the study at 77.44 metric tons of cannabis per year. If they taxed marijuana at the average US cannabis tax level, the city could make $‏ ‏156.4‏ ‏ million in potential tax revenue per year. This is equivalent to providing nearly 3 months worth of free school meals to every single public school kid in New York City.” ‏ ‏The table below reveals a sample of the results for ‏ ‏Toronto, Canada‏ ‏:‏

‏City‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏Total possible tax collection, if taxed at cigarette level, mil US$‏ ‏Total possible tax collection, if taxed at average US marijuana taxes, mil US$‏ ‏Total consumption in metric tons‏ ‏Toronto‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.82‏ ‏124.15‏ ‏33.38‏ ‏22.75‏

‏The table below shows the ‏ ‏top 10 most and least expensive cities for cannabis‏ ‏:‏

‏Top 10 Most Expensive Cities‏ ‏Top 10 Least Expensive Cities‏ ‏#‏ ‏City‏ ‏Country‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏#‏ ‏City‏ ‏Country‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏1‏ ‏Tokyo‏ ‏Japan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏32.66‏ ‏1‏ ‏Quito‏ ‏Ecuador‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏1.34‏ ‏2‏ ‏Seoul‏ ‏South Korea‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏32.44‏ ‏2‏ ‏Bogota‏ ‏Colombia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏2.20‏ ‏3‏ ‏Kyoto‏ ‏Japan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏29.65‏ ‏3‏ ‏Asuncion‏ ‏Paraguay‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏2.22‏ ‏4‏ ‏Hong Kong‏ ‏China‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏27.48‏ ‏4‏ ‏Jakarta‏ ‏Indonesia‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏3.79‏ ‏5‏ ‏Bangkok‏ ‏Thailand‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏24.81‏ ‏5‏ ‏Panama City‏ ‏Panama‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏3.85‏ ‏6‏ ‏Dublin‏ ‏Ireland‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏21.63‏ ‏6‏ ‏Johannesburg‏ ‏South Africa‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏4.01‏ ‏7‏ ‏Tallinn‏ ‏Estonia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏20.98‏ ‏7‏ ‏Montevideo‏ ‏Uruguay‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏4.15‏ ‏8‏ ‏Shanghai‏ ‏China‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏20.82‏ ‏8‏ ‏Astana‏ ‏Kazakhstan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏4.22‏ ‏9‏ ‏Beijing‏ ‏China‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏20.52‏ ‏9‏ ‏Antwerp‏ ‏Belgium‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏4.29‏ ‏10‏ ‏Oslo‏ ‏Norway‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏19.14‏ ‏10‏ ‏New Delhi‏ ‏India‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏4.38‏

‏N.B. These tables are a sample of the full results. To find the complete results for all 120 cities, please see the bottom of the press release. ‏ ‏The table below shows the ‏ ‏top 10 cities who could generate the most potential tax ‏ ‏by legalising cannabis, if taxed at the same rate as the most popular cigarette brand:‏

‏#‏ ‏City‏ ‏Country‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏% of cigarette tax‏ ‏Possible tax revenue, mil US$ ‏ ‏1‏ ‏Cairo‏ ‏Egypt‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏16.15‏ ‏73.13‏ ‏384.87‏ ‏2‏ ‏New York‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.76‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏354.48‏ ‏3‏ ‏London‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.20‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏237.35‏ ‏4‏ ‏Sydney‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.79‏ ‏56.76‏ ‏138.36‏ ‏5‏ ‏Karachi‏ ‏Pakistan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.32‏ ‏60.7‏ ‏135.48‏ ‏6‏ ‏Melbourne‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.84‏ ‏56.76‏ ‏132.75‏ ‏7‏ ‏Moscow‏ ‏Russia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.84‏ ‏47.63‏ ‏128.97‏ ‏8‏ ‏Toronto‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.82‏ ‏69.8‏ ‏124.15‏ ‏9‏ ‏Chicago‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.46‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏119.61‏ ‏10‏ ‏Berlin‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏13.53‏ ‏72.9‏ ‏114.77‏

‏N.B. % of cigarette tax refers to the tax percentage on the most popular brand. Possible tax revenue refers to the total possible tax collection per year, if taxed at cigarette level. For a full explanation of how the study was conducted, please see the methodology at the bottom of the press release. ‏ ‏The table below shows the ‏ ‏top 10 cities who could generate the most potential tax‏ ‏ by legalising cannabis, if taxed at the average US marijuana tax rate:‏

‏#‏ ‏City‏ ‏Country‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏Possible tax revenue, mil US$‏ ‏1‏ ‏New York‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.76‏ ‏156.4‏ ‏2‏ ‏Cairo‏ ‏Egypt‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏16.15‏ ‏98.78‏ ‏3‏ ‏London‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.20‏ ‏54.22‏ ‏4‏ ‏Chicago‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.46‏ ‏52.77‏ ‏5‏ ‏Moscow‏ ‏Russia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.84‏ ‏50.82‏ ‏6‏ ‏Sydney‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.79‏ ‏45.75‏ ‏7‏ ‏Melbourne‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.84‏ ‏43.9‏ ‏8‏ ‏Karachi‏ ‏Pakistan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.32‏ ‏41.89‏ ‏9‏ ‏Houston‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.03‏ ‏39.32‏ ‏10‏ ‏Toronto‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.82‏ ‏33.38‏

‏N.B. Possible tax revenue refers to the total possible tax collection per year, if taxed at average US marijuana tax rate.‏ ‏The table below shows the‏ ‏ top 10 cities with the highest and lowest consumption of cannabis, ‏ ‏per year:‏

‏Highest Consumers of Cannabis‏ ‏ Lowest Consumers of Cannabis‏ ‏#‏ ‏City‏ ‏Country‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏Total consumption, metric tons‏ ‏#‏ ‏City‏ ‏Country‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏Total consumption, metric tons‏ ‏1‏ ‏New York‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.76‏ ‏77.44‏ ‏1‏ ‏Singapore‏ ‏Singapore‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏14.01‏ ‏0.02‏ ‏2‏ ‏Karachi‏ ‏Pakistan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.32‏ ‏41.95‏ ‏2‏ ‏Santo Domingo‏ ‏Dominican Rep.‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏6.93‏ ‏0.16‏ ‏3‏ ‏New Delhi‏ ‏India‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏4.38‏ ‏38.26‏ ‏3‏ ‏Kyoto‏ ‏Japan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏29.65‏ ‏0.24‏ ‏4‏ ‏Los Angeles‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏8.14‏ ‏36.06‏ ‏4‏ ‏Thessaloniki‏ ‏Greece‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏13.49‏ ‏0.29‏ ‏5‏ ‏Cairo‏ ‏Egypt‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏16.15‏ ‏32.59‏ ‏5‏ ‏Luxembourg City‏ ‏Luxembourg‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.26‏ ‏0.32‏ ‏6‏ ‏Mumbai‏ ‏India‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏4.57‏ ‏32.38‏ ‏6‏ ‏Panama City‏ ‏Panama‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏3.85‏ ‏0.37‏ ‏7‏ ‏London‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.20‏ ‏31.4‏ ‏7‏ ‏Reykjavik‏ ‏Iceland‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏15.92‏ ‏0.44‏ ‏8‏ ‏Chicago‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.46‏ ‏24.54‏ ‏8‏ ‏Asuncion‏ ‏Paraguay‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏2.22‏ ‏0.46‏ ‏9‏ ‏Moscow‏ ‏Russia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.84‏ ‏22.87‏ ‏9‏ ‏Colombo‏ ‏Sri Lanka‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.12‏ ‏0.59‏ ‏10‏ ‏Toronto‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.82‏ ‏22.75‏ ‏10‏ ‏Manila‏ ‏Philippines‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.24‏ ‏0.6‏

‏N.B. Total consumption is calculated per annum. ‏ ‏Additional quotes:‏ ‏“The way that the legalised cannabis industry is rapidly evolving alongside new technologies shows how innovative emerging tech companies are today.” says Uri Zeevi, CMO at Seedo. “Take the way that cannabis and cryptocurrency have joined forces, with ‏ ‏examples such as HempCoin or nezly, which manage processes and payments in the new marijuana industry.‏ ‏ When you consider too the potential that these new technologies have to disrupt the cannabis industry, there’s no denying that these are very exciting times.” ‏ ‏“At Seedo, we’ve built technology that helps regular smokers to grow cannabis plants of the utmost quality from the comfort of their own home, avoiding pesticides and taking ownership of their personal supply.” says Uri Zeevi, CMO at Seedo. “We believe that by understanding the cost of weed around the world, we can help to educate smokers about the potential financial benefits of hydroponic growing technology.” ‏ ‏“That illegal cannabis use is so high in countries that still carry the death penalty, such as Pakistan and Egypt, those in power ought to see how desperately new legislation is needed.” comments Uri Zeevi, CMO at Seedo. “By removing the criminal element from marijuana, governments will then able to more safely regulate production, take away power from underground gangs, and as we’ve shown in this study, generate huge tax revenues.”‏ ‏Further findings:‏

● ‏New York City, USA has the highest consumption rate of cannabis‏ ‏, at 77.44 metric tons per year.‏ ● ‏Boston, USA has the most expensive cannabis of all the cities where it’s legal‏ ‏, at 11.01 USD, while Montevideo, Uruguay has the least expensive at 4.15 USD. ‏ ● ‏While Tokyo, Japan has the most expensive cannabis of all cities where it’s illegal, at 32.66 USD, ‏ ‏Jakarta, Indonesia has the least expensive at 3.79 USD, despite being classed as a Group 1 drug with harsh sentences such as life imprisonment and the death penalty.‏ ‏ ‏ ● ‏For cities where cannabis is partially legal, Bangkok, Thailand has the most expensive at 24.81 USD, while Quito, Ecuador has the least expensive at 1.34 USD. ‏ ● ‏Bulgaria has the highest tax rates for the most popular brand of cigarettes, at 82.65%, while Paraguay has the lowest, with rates of 16%. ‏ ● ‏Cairo, Egypt would gain the most revenue in tax if they were to legalise cannabis‏ ‏ and tax it as the same rate as cigarettes, at 384.87 million USD. Singapore, Singapore would gain the least, at 0.14 million USD, due in part to the city’s low consumption of marijuana at 0.02 metric tons per annum.‏ ● ‏Based on the average US marijuana tax rates currently implemented,‏ ‏ New York City could generate the highest potential tax revenue by legalising weed, with 156.4 million USD per year‏ ‏. Singapore, Singapore would gain the least, at 0.04 million USD

‏About “Seedo”‏ ‏: Seedo is a fully automated hydroponic growing device which lets you grow your own medicinal herbs and vegetables from the comfort of your own home. Seedo controls and monitors the growing process, from seed to plant, while providing optimal lab conditions to assure premium quality produce year-round. Seedo’s goal is to simplify the growing process, making it accessible for everyone, without compromising on quality. ‏ ‏The full results of the 2018 Cannabis Price Index:‏

‏#‏ ‏City‏ ‏Country‏ ‏Legality‏ ‏Price per gram, US$‏ ‏Taxes of cigarettes, % of the most sold brand‏ ‏Total possible tax collection, if taxed at cigarette level, mil US$‏ ‏Total possible tax collection, if taxed at average US marijuana taxes, mil US$‏ ‏Total Consumption in metric tons‏ ‏1‏ ‏Tokyo‏ ‏Japan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏32.66‏ ‏64.36‏ ‏32.14‏ ‏9.37‏ ‏1.53‏ ‏2‏ ‏Seoul‏ ‏South Korea‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏32.44‏ ‏61.99‏ ‏31.61‏ ‏9.57‏ ‏1.57‏ ‏3‏ ‏Kyoto‏ ‏Japan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏29.65‏ ‏64.36‏ ‏4.64‏ ‏1.35‏ ‏0.24‏ ‏4‏ ‏Hong Kong‏ ‏China‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏27.48‏ ‏44.43‏ ‏19.72‏ ‏8.33‏ ‏1.62‏ ‏5‏ ‏Bangkok‏ ‏Thailand‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏24.81‏ ‏73.13‏ ‏99.11‏ ‏25.44‏ ‏5.46‏ ‏6‏ ‏Dublin‏ ‏Ireland‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏21.63‏ ‏77.80‏ ‏29.31‏ ‏7.07‏ ‏1.74‏ ‏7‏ ‏Tallinn‏ ‏Estonia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏20.98‏ ‏77.24‏ ‏22.13‏ ‏5.38‏ ‏1.37‏ ‏8‏ ‏Shanghai‏ ‏China‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏20.82‏ ‏44.43‏ ‏49.12‏ ‏20.75‏ ‏5.31‏ ‏9‏ ‏Beijing‏ ‏China‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏20.52‏ ‏44.43‏ ‏43.10‏ ‏18.21‏ ‏4.73‏ ‏10‏ ‏Oslo‏ ‏Norway‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏19.14‏ ‏68.83‏ ‏19.28‏ ‏5.26‏ ‏1.46‏ ‏11‏ ‏Washington, DC‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏18.08‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏47.51‏ ‏20.96‏ ‏6.18‏ ‏12‏ ‏Cairo‏ ‏Egypt‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏16.15‏ ‏73.13‏ ‏384.87‏ ‏98.78‏ ‏32.59‏ ‏13‏ ‏Reykjavik‏ ‏Iceland‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏15.92‏ ‏56.40‏ ‏3.97‏ ‏1.32‏ ‏0.44‏ ‏14‏ ‏Belfast‏ ‏Ireland‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏15.81‏ ‏77.80‏ ‏13.55‏ ‏3.27‏ ‏1.10‏ ‏15‏ ‏Minsk‏ ‏Belarus‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏15.80‏ ‏51.15‏ ‏9.08‏ ‏3.33‏ ‏1.12‏ ‏16‏ ‏Athens‏ ‏Greece‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏14.95‏ ‏79.95‏ ‏7.42‏ ‏1.74‏ ‏0.62‏ ‏17‏ ‏Auckland‏ ‏New Zealand‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏14.77‏ ‏77.34‏ ‏106.03‏ ‏25.73‏ ‏9.28‏ ‏18‏ ‏Munich‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏14.56‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏50.90‏ ‏13.10‏ ‏4.80‏ ‏19‏ ‏Helsinki‏ ‏Finland‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏14.42‏ ‏81.53‏ ‏27.12‏ ‏6.24‏ ‏2.31‏ ‏20‏ ‏Singapore‏ ‏Singapore‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏14.01‏ ‏66.23‏ ‏0.14‏ ‏0.04‏ ‏0.02‏ ‏21‏ ‏Berlin‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏13.53‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏114.77‏ ‏29.55‏ ‏11.64‏ ‏22‏ ‏Stuttgart‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏13.50‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏20.20‏ ‏5.20‏ ‏2.05‏ ‏23‏ ‏Thessaloniki‏ ‏Greece‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏13.49‏ ‏79.95‏ ‏3.17‏ ‏0.75‏ ‏0.29‏ ‏24‏ ‏Stockholm‏ ‏Sweden‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏13.20‏ ‏68.84‏ ‏15.06‏ ‏4.11‏ ‏1.66‏ ‏25‏ ‏Vienna‏ ‏Austria‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏12.87‏ ‏74.00‏ ‏59.21‏ ‏15.02‏ ‏6.22‏ ‏26‏ ‏Copenhagen‏ ‏Denmark‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏12.47‏ ‏74.75‏ ‏20.65‏ ‏5.18‏ ‏2.22‏ ‏27‏ ‏Moscow‏ ‏Russia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.84‏ ‏47.63‏ ‏128.97‏ ‏50.82‏ ‏22.87‏ ‏28‏ ‏Hamburg‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.64‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏50.16‏ ‏12.92‏ ‏5.91‏ ‏29‏ ‏Chicago‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.46‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏119.61‏ ‏52.77‏ ‏24.54‏ ‏30‏ ‏Philadelphia‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.30‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏68.37‏ ‏30.16‏ ‏14.22‏ ‏31‏ ‏Bucharest‏ ‏Romania‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.18‏ ‏75.41‏ ‏17.23‏ ‏4.29‏ ‏2.04‏ ‏32‏ ‏Cologne‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.14‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏28.51‏ ‏7.34‏ ‏3.51‏ ‏33‏ ‏Geneva‏ ‏Switzerland‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏11.12‏ ‏61.20‏ ‏5.90‏ ‏1.81‏ ‏0.87‏ ‏34‏ ‏Boston‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏11.01‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏28.59‏ ‏12.61‏ ‏6.10‏ ‏35‏ ‏Adelaide‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.91‏ ‏56.76‏ ‏41.60‏ ‏13.75‏ ‏6.72‏ ‏36‏ ‏Istanbul‏ ‏Turkey‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.87‏ ‏82.13‏ ‏21.79‏ ‏4.98‏ ‏2.44‏ ‏37‏ ‏Melbourne‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.84‏ ‏56.76‏ ‏132.75‏ ‏43.90‏ ‏21.58‏ ‏38‏ ‏Sydney‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.79‏ ‏56.76‏ ‏138.36‏ ‏45.75‏ ‏22.59‏ ‏39‏ ‏New York‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.76‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏354.48‏ ‏156.40‏ ‏77.44‏ ‏40‏ ‏Düsseldorf‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.70‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏15.82‏ ‏4.07‏ ‏2.03‏ ‏41‏ ‏Brisbane‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.63‏ ‏56.76‏ ‏66.88‏ ‏22.12‏ ‏11.09‏ ‏42‏ ‏Hanover‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.51‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏13.46‏ ‏3.47‏ ‏1.76‏ ‏43‏ ‏Prague‏ ‏Czech Rep.‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.47‏ ‏77.42‏ ‏63.95‏ ‏15.50‏ ‏7.89‏ ‏44‏ ‏Frankfurt‏ ‏Germany‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.29‏ ‏72.90‏ ‏18.06‏ ‏4.65‏ ‏2.41‏ ‏45‏ ‏Wellington‏ ‏New Zealand‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.11‏ ‏77.34‏ ‏19.53‏ ‏4.74‏ ‏2.50‏ ‏46‏ ‏Dallas‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.03‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏51.01‏ ‏22.50‏ ‏11.95‏ ‏47‏ ‏Houston‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏10.03‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏89.13‏ ‏39.32‏ ‏20.89‏ ‏48‏ ‏Vilnius‏ ‏Lithuania‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏10.00‏ ‏75.76‏ ‏5.20‏ ‏1.29‏ ‏0.69‏ ‏49‏ ‏Zurich‏ ‏Switzerland‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏9.71‏ ‏61.20‏ ‏10.33‏ ‏3.17‏ ‏1.74‏ ‏50‏ ‏Montpellier‏ ‏France‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.70‏ ‏80.30‏ ‏12.21‏ ‏2.85‏ ‏1.57‏ ‏51‏ ‏Canberra‏ ‏Australia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏9.65‏ ‏56.76‏ ‏10.96‏ ‏3.63‏ ‏2.00‏ ‏52‏ ‏Zagreb‏ ‏Croatia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏9.43‏ ‏75.26‏ ‏24.35‏ ‏6.07‏ ‏3.43‏ ‏53‏ ‏Nice‏ ‏France‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.40‏ ‏80.30‏ ‏15.80‏ ‏3.69‏ ‏2.09‏ ‏54‏ ‏Phoenix‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏9.35‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏58.26‏ ‏25.71‏ ‏14.65‏ ‏55‏ ‏Paris‏ ‏France‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.30‏ ‏80.30‏ ‏102.25‏ ‏23.90‏ ‏13.69‏ ‏56‏ ‏Miami‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏9.27‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏16.24‏ ‏7.16‏ ‏4.12‏ ‏57‏ ‏San Francisco‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏9.27‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏30.94‏ ‏13.65‏ ‏7.85‏ ‏58‏ ‏London‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.20‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏237.35‏ ‏54.22‏ ‏31.40‏ ‏59‏ ‏Colombo‏ ‏Sri Lanka‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.12‏ ‏73.78‏ ‏3.98‏ ‏1.01‏ ‏0.59‏ ‏60‏ ‏Riga‏ ‏Latvia‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏9.00‏ ‏76.89‏ ‏10.23‏ ‏2.50‏ ‏1.48‏ ‏61‏ ‏Bratislava‏ ‏Slovakia‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.92‏ ‏81.54‏ ‏7.24‏ ‏1.67‏ ‏1.00‏ ‏62‏ ‏Milan‏ ‏Italy‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏8.85‏ ‏75.68‏ ‏46.06‏ ‏11.42‏ ‏6.88‏ ‏63‏ ‏Varna‏ ‏Bulgaria‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.83‏ ‏82.65‏ ‏4.84‏ ‏1.10‏ ‏0.66‏ ‏64‏ ‏Marseille‏ ‏France‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.69‏ ‏80.30‏ ‏36.23‏ ‏8.47‏ ‏5.19‏ ‏65‏ ‏Glasgow‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.65‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏15.21‏ ‏3.47‏ ‏2.14‏ ‏66‏ ‏Toulouse‏ ‏France‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.62‏ ‏80.30‏ ‏18.67‏ ‏4.36‏ ‏2.70‏ ‏67‏ ‏Birmingham‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.58‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏27.73‏ ‏6.34‏ ‏3.93‏ ‏68‏ ‏Kuala Lumpur‏ ‏Malaysia‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.54‏ ‏55.36‏ ‏6.61‏ ‏2.24‏ ‏1.40‏ ‏69‏ ‏Monterrey‏ ‏Mexico‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏8.45‏ ‏65.87‏ ‏4.17‏ ‏1.19‏ ‏0.75‏ ‏70‏ ‏Edinburgh‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.41‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏12.22‏ ‏2.79‏ ‏1.77‏ ‏71‏ ‏Lisbon‏ ‏Portugal‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏8.36‏ ‏74.51‏ ‏4.69‏ ‏1.18‏ ‏0.75‏ ‏72‏ ‏Strasbourg‏ ‏France‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.35‏ ‏80.30‏ ‏11.13‏ ‏2.60‏ ‏1.66‏ ‏73‏ ‏Warsaw‏ ‏Poland‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏8.31‏ ‏80.29‏ ‏29.27‏ ‏6.84‏ ‏4.39‏ ‏74‏ ‏Lyon‏ ‏France‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏8.20‏ ‏80.30‏ ‏19.45‏ ‏4.55‏ ‏2.95‏ ‏75‏ ‏Los Angeles‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏8.14‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏124.88‏ ‏55.10‏ ‏36.06‏ ‏76‏ ‏Liverpool‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏7.94‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏10.86‏ ‏2.48‏ ‏1.67‏ ‏77‏ ‏Amsterdam‏ ‏Netherlands‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.89‏ ‏73.40‏ ‏20.94‏ ‏5.35‏ ‏3.61‏ ‏78‏ ‏Manchester‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏7.88‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏58.99‏ ‏13.48‏ ‏9.11‏ ‏79‏ ‏Rome‏ ‏Italy‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.86‏ ‏75.68‏ ‏88.16‏ ‏21.86‏ ‏14.82‏ ‏80‏ ‏Toronto‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.82‏ ‏69.80‏ ‏124.15‏ ‏33.38‏ ‏22.75‏ ‏81‏ ‏Denver‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏7.79‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏20.53‏ ‏9.06‏ ‏6.20‏ ‏82‏ ‏Naples‏ ‏Italy‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.75‏ ‏75.68‏ ‏29.82‏ ‏7.40‏ ‏5.08‏ ‏83‏ ‏Leeds‏ ‏UK‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏7.67‏ ‏82.16‏ ‏16.93‏ ‏3.87‏ ‏2.69‏ ‏84‏ ‏Seattle‏ ‏USA‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏7.58‏ ‏42.54‏ ‏20.59‏ ‏9.08‏ ‏6.39‏ ‏85‏ ‏Madrid‏ ‏Spain‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.47‏ ‏78.09‏ ‏93.40‏ ‏22.45‏ ‏16.01‏ ‏86‏ ‏Calgary‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.30‏ ‏69.80‏ ‏52.23‏ ‏14.05‏ ‏10.25‏ ‏87‏ ‏Luxembourg City‏ ‏Luxembourg‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.26‏ ‏70.24‏ ‏1.62‏ ‏0.43‏ ‏0.32‏ ‏88‏ ‏San Jose‏ ‏Costa Rica‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.23‏ ‏69.76‏ ‏7.84‏ ‏2.11‏ ‏1.56‏ ‏89‏ ‏Buenos Aires‏ ‏Argentina‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.13‏ ‏69.84‏ ‏25.32‏ ‏6.81‏ ‏5.09‏ ‏90‏ ‏Brussels‏ ‏Belgium‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏7.09‏ ‏75.92‏ ‏15.50‏ ‏3.83‏ ‏2.88‏ ‏91‏ ‏Santo Domingo‏ ‏Dominican Rep.‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏6.93‏ ‏58.87‏ ‏0.67‏ ‏0.21‏ ‏0.16‏ ‏92‏ ‏Graz‏ ‏Austria‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.84‏ ‏74.00‏ ‏4.81‏ ‏1.22‏ ‏0.95‏ ‏93‏ ‏Budapest‏ ‏Hungary‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏6.74‏ ‏77.26‏ ‏7.70‏ ‏1.87‏ ‏1.48‏ ‏94‏ ‏Sofia‏ ‏Bulgaria‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏6.66‏ ‏82.65‏ ‏12.83‏ ‏2.91‏ ‏2.33‏ ‏95‏ ‏Ottawa‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.62‏ ‏69.80‏ ‏35.43‏ ‏9.53‏ ‏7.67‏ ‏96‏ ‏Vancouver‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.40‏ ‏69.80‏ ‏23.44‏ ‏6.30‏ ‏5.25‏ ‏97‏ ‏Sao Paulo‏ ‏Brazil‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.38‏ ‏64.94‏ ‏68.55‏ ‏19.81‏ ‏16.55‏ ‏98‏ ‏Rotterdam‏ ‏Netherlands‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.33‏ ‏73.40‏ ‏12.75‏ ‏3.26‏ ‏2.74‏ ‏99‏ ‏Ljubljana‏ ‏Slovenia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.32‏ ‏80.41‏ ‏3.43‏ ‏0.80‏ ‏0.67‏ ‏100‏ ‏Barcelona‏ ‏Spain‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.23‏ ‏78.09‏ ‏39.59‏ ‏9.51‏ ‏8.14‏ ‏101‏ ‏Montreal‏ ‏Canada‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.15‏ ‏69.80‏ ‏60.52‏ ‏16.27‏ ‏14.10‏ ‏102‏ ‏Kiev‏ ‏Ukraine‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏6.00‏ ‏74.78‏ ‏14.73‏ ‏3.70‏ ‏3.28‏ ‏103‏ ‏Abuja‏ ‏Nigeria‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.88‏ ‏20.63‏ ‏7.40‏ ‏6.73‏ ‏6.10‏ ‏104‏ ‏Lima‏ ‏Peru‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏5.88‏ ‏37.83‏ ‏12.28‏ ‏6.09‏ ‏5.52‏ ‏105‏ ‏Mexico City‏ ‏Mexico‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏5.87‏ ‏65.87‏ ‏22.58‏ ‏6.43‏ ‏5.84‏ ‏106‏ ‏Cape Town‏ ‏South Africa‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.82‏ ‏48.80‏ ‏2.47‏ ‏0.95‏ ‏0.87‏ ‏107‏ ‏Karachi‏ ‏Pakistan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.32‏ ‏60.70‏ ‏135.48‏ ‏41.89‏ ‏41.95‏ ‏108‏ ‏Manila‏ ‏Philippines‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏5.24‏ ‏74.27‏ ‏2.32‏ ‏0.59‏ ‏0.60‏ ‏109‏ ‏Rio de Janeiro‏ ‏Brazil‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏5.11‏ ‏64.94‏ ‏28.82‏ ‏8.33‏ ‏8.69‏ ‏110‏ ‏Mumbai‏ ‏India‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏4.57‏ ‏60.39‏ ‏89.38‏ ‏27.78‏ ‏32.38‏ ‏111‏ ‏New Delhi‏ ‏India‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏4.38‏ ‏60.39‏ ‏101.20‏ ‏31.45‏ ‏38.26‏ ‏112‏ ‏Antwerp‏ ‏Belgium‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏4.29‏ ‏75.92‏ ‏4.10‏ ‏1.01‏ ‏1.26‏ ‏113‏ ‏Astana‏ ‏Kazakhstan‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏4.22‏ ‏39.29‏ ‏1.78‏ ‏0.85‏ ‏1.07‏ ‏114‏ ‏Montevideo‏ ‏Uruguay‏ ‏Legal‏ ‏4.15‏ ‏66.75‏ ‏19.54‏ ‏5.50‏ ‏7.06‏ ‏115‏ ‏Johannesburg‏ ‏South Africa‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏4.01‏ ‏48.80‏ ‏3.76‏ ‏1.45‏ ‏1.92‏ ‏116‏ ‏Panama City‏ ‏Panama‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏3.85‏ ‏56.52‏ ‏0.81‏ ‏0.27‏ ‏0.37‏ ‏117‏ ‏Jakarta‏ ‏Indonesia‏ ‏Illegal‏ ‏3.79‏ ‏53.40‏ ‏1.92‏ ‏0.68‏ ‏0.95‏ ‏118‏ ‏Asuncion‏ ‏Paraguay‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏2.22‏ ‏16.00‏ ‏0.16‏ ‏0.19‏ ‏0.46‏ ‏119‏ ‏Bogota‏ ‏Colombia‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏2.20‏ ‏49.44‏ ‏15.80‏ ‏6.00‏ ‏14.53‏ ‏120‏ ‏Quito‏ ‏Ecuador‏ ‏Partial‏ ‏1.34‏ ‏70.39‏ ‏0.56‏ ‏0.15‏ ‏0.60‏

‏Methodology‏ ‏Selection of the cities:‏ ‏To select the cities for the study, Seedo first looked at the top and bottom cannabis consuming countries around the world. Then they analysed nations where marijuana is partially or completely legal, as well as illegal, and selected the final list of 120 cities in order to best offer a representative comparison of the global cannabis price. ‏ ‏Data:‏

● ‏Price per gram, US$ ‏ ‏- Crowdsourced city-level surveys adjusted to World Drug Report 2017 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.‏

● ‏Taxes on Cigarettes, % of the most sold brand‏ ‏ – Taxes as a percentage of the retail price of the most sold brand (total tax). ‏ ‏Source‏ ‏: Appendix 2 of the WHO report on the global tobacco epidemic, 2015.‏

● ‏Annual possible tax collection is calculated in the following way: ‏ ● ‏Total_Possible_Tax=Population_City*Prevalence*Avg_Consumption_year_gr*price*tax_level, where:‏ ● ‏Population: latest available local population data sources.‏ ● ‏Annual Prevalence (percentage of population, having used weed in the year). Source: World Drug Report 2017 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime‏ ● ‏Average Consumption of weed per year in grams (people who consumed weed at least once in the previous year). ‏ ● ‏Estimation, with the assumption, that one use of weed on average means one joint. ‏ ● ‏One joint is assumed to have 0.66 grams of weed as in the paper of Mariani, Brooks, Haney and Levin (2010). ‏ ● ‏The distribution of use during the year is assumed to be the same as in Zhao and Harris (2004), where the yearly usage varies from once or twice a year to everyday.‏

● ‏Total Consumption in Tons‏ ● ‏Consumption=Population*Prevalence*Consumption_year_gr‏ ● ‏Population: latest available local population data sources.‏ ● ‏Annual Prevalence (percentage of population, having used weed in the year). ‏ ‏Source‏ ‏: World Drug Report 2017 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime‏ ● ‏Average Consumption of weed per year in grams (people who consumed weed at least once in the previous year).‏ ● ‏Estimation, with the assumption, that one use of weed on average means one joint. ‏ ● ‏One joint is assumed to have 0.66 grams of weed as in the paper of Mariani, Brooks, Haney and Levin (2010). ‏ ● ‏The distribution of use during the year is assumed to be the same as in Zhao and Harris (2004), where the yearly usage varies from once or twice a year to everyday. ‏

● ‏US tax level ‏ ‏- Average tax level in the states of US where weed is legal: Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Includes retail sales taxes, state taxes, local taxes and excise taxes.‏

● ‏Legality‏

○ ‏Legal, if possession and selling for recreational and medical use is legal.‏ ○ ‏Illegal, if possession and selling for recreational and medical use is illegal.‏ ○ ‏Partial, if ‏

■ ‏Possession of small amounts is decriminalised (criminal penalties lessened, fines and regulated permits may still apply)‏ ■ ‏OR medicinal use legal‏ ■ ‏OR possession is legal, selling illegal‏ ■ ‏OR scientific use legal‏ ■ ‏OR usage allowed in restricted areas (e.g. homes or coffee shops)‏ ■ ‏OR local laws may apply to legality (e.g. illegal at federal level, legal at state level)‏