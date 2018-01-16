Carnivores Anonymous Doctor Says Plant Based Diet Fuels Athletic Success

By -

Vegan Cardiologist Heather Shenkman hosts free Carnivores Anonymous 12-Step programs (the next one held on January 22 in Woodland Hills , Los Angeles) to achieve optimum health and tackle food addiction through plant-based eating. While Dr. Shenkman performs complex angioplasties to open up clogged coronary arteries, she prefers to help her patients reduce their risk of heart disease through a healthy lifestyle, including a plant-based diet and regular exercise, in addition to medication when appropriate.



“I am a strong believer in a plant-based diet for heart health,” said Dr. Shenkman. “Join me at Carnivores Anonymous to learn how a plant-based diet has fueled my athletic success, and why I recommend it for all my patients.”

Dr. Shenkman has followed a plant-based diet for thirteen years. She is also an avid athlete, having completed over a hundred events of various distances, from sprint triathlons to Ironman distance triathlons, marathons and ultra-marathons, and several hundred-mile century cycling events.

Carnivores Anonymous meetings brings together a fellowship of like-minded people who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other to recover from eating animal products including meat, dairy, fish, and eggs. The only requirement for membership is a desire to move toward a vegan diet.

“Carnivores Anonymous is a safe and supportive space that enables you to achieve your goals,” said Carnivores Anonymous Director, Marilyn Kroplick M.D. “We encourage everyone to come down to our meeting in Woodland Hills.”

Whether you are a carnivore, vegan, or somewhere in-between, join Carnivores Anonymous and explore food in a whole new way.