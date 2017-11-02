BenQ Announces ZOWIE Mice Equipped With 3360 Sensor

By -

COSTA MESA, Calif. — BenQ announces the ZOWIE EC1-B and EC2-B which come equipped with the 3360 sensor, providing gamers with a different mouse tracking feel.

In addition to a different sensor, the EC-B series has a USB report rate switch with indicator lights at the bottom of the mouse. This makes adjusting your settings more convenient and allows you to check your mouse rate without the need for additional software.

Two other changes in the EC-B series are the position of the DPI indicator light and the mouse feet. The DPI indicator light is now on the bottom of the mouse while the two large mouse feet have been replaced with four smaller ones.

On top of the EC-B release, we have another piece of good news to share. In our continuing commitment to the Counter-Strike series, we have collaborated with Valve and will release a CS:GO version of EC-B series for fans of both CS:GO and ZOWIE later. Please stay tuned to our social media for information regarding both versions in your region.

About ZOWIE

ZOWIE is a brand dedicated to the development of professional e-Sports equipment.