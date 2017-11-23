Former Russian President Medvedev Said Off Air That Aliens Visit Our Planet

By -

Dimitry Anatolyevich Medvedev is the tenth Prime Minister of Russia, incumbent since 2012. Before that, he previously served as the third President of Russia, from 2008 to 2012. The Russian Prime Minister has the second highest position in the government, after President Vladimir Putin. Medvedev, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation comment confirms aliens are here. After the recording of a 2015 television program, in off-air comments, he was less guarded. He did not realize that his microphone was still open and stated: “I believe in Father Frost. But not too deeply.” he said in a jovial reply to a question about Russia’s equivalent of Santa Claus.

A journalist asked whether the president is handed secret files on aliens when receiving the briefcase needed to activate Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

Medvedev the former Russian President stated, “Along with the briefcase with nuclear codes, the president of the country is given a special ‘top secret’ folder. This folder in its entirety contains information about aliens who visited our planet,” Mr. Medvedev answered playfully.

“Along with this, you are given a report of the absolutely secret special service that exercises control over aliens on the territory of our country … More detailed information on this topic you can get from a well-known movie called ‘Men In Black’ … I will not tell you how many of them are among us because it may cause panic,” he says.

None of the television stations that interviewed Mr. Medvedev broadcast the off-air comments, but they were delivered to Reuters as a pool signal and some were shown on YouTube.

Mr. Medvedev worked closely with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in the 1990s and it was Mr. Putin who ushered Mr. Medvedev, now 47, into power in 2008. In case of President’s Putin’s death, resignation or impeachment, the Prime Minister becomes the temporary president until new presidential elections are held. http://beforeitsnews.com/beyond-science/2012/12/breaking-russian-prime-minister-confirms-aliens-are-here-2440158.html For the Silo, via Major (ret.) George A. Filer -Filer’s Files 49-2015