By -

Giftgowns, a Toronto based company specializing in redefining the archaic hospital gown, announced today the release of a limited-edition gown to raise funds and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society in celebration of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The alternative hospital gown features graphics driven to motivate and inspire patients with quotes such as “You are Magic” and “Warrior”, available online at WWW.GIFTGOWNS.COM throughout the month of October.

“This October, we are pleased to partner with Giftgowns in the fight against breast cancer,” states Zahra Karimi, Corporate Development Officer at Canadian Cancer Society. “At the Canadian Cancer Society, we are taking action against the disease by funding high-quality breast cancer research, educating women about early detection and providing information and support services to those living with the disease.”

Founded by Jackie Moss under two years ago, Giftgowns’ inspiration originates from Moss’ own experience within some of Canada’s finest medical facilities. As a former patient, Moss recognized the need to create a modern, humourous and functional gown designed with snap enclosures on the backs and sleeves. The gowns are designed to make patients feel more comfortable in pyjama-like pieces that they might wear at home and aid healthcare practitioners easy access for medical needs.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is dedicated to not only raising awareness but working to save lives and we wanted to be part of this national effort,” says Jackie Moss, Founder, Giftgowns. “10% of the proceeds from the sale of the special edition gown will be donated directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.”

Moss consulted with breast cancer survivors who gave positive feedback on the gown especially after a mastectomy. One survivor noted the function of the gown as an asset, with the easy access during the recovery period at home as more useful than a traditional robe or housecoat that cannot accommodate drainage tubes. For the Silo, Dani Matte.

MORE ABOUT GIFTGOWNS

Made with purpose, Giftgowns give patients an opportunity to share an active sense of their personal character with what they wear – even when dealing with less than ideal medical situations. Designed with the intention to bring positivity and a fresh take on the archaic hospital gown, Founder Jackie Moss believes creative and colourful hospital gowns give patients of all walks of life the ability to find individuality and joy through something as simple as a dressing gown.

Giftgowns ships worldwide daily through the e-commerce platform, www.giftgowns.com, as well as through Amazon and Etsy.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is to eradicate cancer and enhance the quality of life of people living with cancer. Thanks to our donors and volunteers, the CCS has the most impact, against the most cancers, in the most communities in Canada. For more information, visit cancer.ca or call our toll-free bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1-888-939-3333 (TTY 1-866-786-3934).