Homepage » Culture » Still Think UFO ‘s Are Fringe? Highlights From 2016 Brant Cosmic Expo

Still Think UFO ‘s Are Fringe? Highlights From 2016 Brant Cosmic Expo

Post Tags

Pretty Posts

By -

How do you take in and digest a weekend of UFO lectures when multiple talks happen simultaneously in multiple locations? That was the challenge I faced at the well attended Brant Cosmic UFO Expo. You see, the programming ran deep [click here to learn more] and I felt a certain allegiance to those speakers best representing an open-minded but scientific and factual approach to the UFO phenomena.  For the record, UFO’s are becoming less and less a fringe new age topic. Recently, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has made several interesting comments about her position on UFO’s (or using the modern term: UAP’s- unidentified aerial phenomena). Should she be elected she has stated that #disclosure will be forthcoming and if UAP’s are indeed real and do not hold a national security threat all information will be publicly revealed. Still think UFO’s are fringe? I didn’t think so. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.

Some of the highlights for me included:

Travis Wlton Fire In The Sky

  • Sitting this close to UFO legend Travis Dalton
  • Friday night screening of Travis’ retrospective “what happened” film

Friday Night Dinner at Best Western Brant Park Inn

  • Good times- meeting and talking with other UFO enthusiasts
  • Fantastic group meal catered by the Best Western Brant Park Inn and delicious pie for dessert

 

Richard Dolan

FIGU Rep with Book of Ancient Symbols

  • Outside the various lecture locations there were interesting vendors and organizations such as FIGU Landesgruppe Canada  who displayed a sick compendium of Ancient Symbols from all over the world

Nick Pope Calvine Incident

Elizabeth April Past Life Exploration

  • Speaking with the lovely Elizabeth April about Past Life Exploration and her process of painting “inter-dimensional self-portraits

 

Click me! Interstellar Music and Sound from the Future Past.

Click me! Interstellar Music and Sound from the Future Past.

The Silo

Related Posts

1 Comment to Still Think UFO ‘s Are Fringe? Highlights From 2016 Brant Cosmic Expo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.