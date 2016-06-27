Still Think UFO ‘s Are Fringe? Highlights From 2016 Brant Cosmic Expo

By -

How do you take in and digest a weekend of UFO lectures when multiple talks happen simultaneously in multiple locations? That was the challenge I faced at the well attended Brant Cosmic UFO Expo. You see, the programming ran deep [click here to learn more] and I felt a certain allegiance to those speakers best representing an open-minded but scientific and factual approach to the UFO phenomena. For the record, UFO’s are becoming less and less a fringe new age topic. Recently, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has made several interesting comments about her position on UFO’s (or using the modern term: UAP’s- unidentified aerial phenomena). Should she be elected she has stated that #disclosure will be forthcoming and if UAP’s are indeed real and do not hold a national security threat all information will be publicly revealed. Still think UFO’s are fringe? I didn’t think so. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.

Some of the highlights for me included:

Sitting this close to UFO legend Travis Dalton

Friday night screening of Travis’ retrospective “what happened” film

Good times- meeting and talking with other UFO enthusiasts

Fantastic group meal catered by the Best Western Brant Park Inn and delicious pie for dessert

World renowned Speaker and sometime AM Coast to Coast guest host Richard Dolan emphasized the threat that UFO technology poses to the Oil Economy

Outside the various lecture locations there were interesting vendors and organizations such as FIGU Landesgruppe Canada who displayed a sick compendium of Ancient Symbols from all over the world

Nick Pope travelled from Britain to explain the recent massive UFO document release by the British Department of Defense

The Calvine UFO photo! (Well not the actual photo- but a reconstruction that Nick helped create based on the original photo that used to be on his office wall)