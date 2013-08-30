St. Catharines New Highest Technology Hospital Is Impressive

By -

The Project: The 980,000 sq. ft. acute care community hospital replaces two aging facilities in the Niagara region and accommodates 375 acute care beds, with associated outpatient and support services.

It provides a comprehensive range of clinical services including:

• a cancer centre serving 1,200 patients close to home, relieving them from the stress of travelling to Hamilton or Toronto for treatments

• a longer-term mental health service that includes 53 beds

• dialysis services

• cardiac catheterization services, which provides diagnostic investigation, reduces hospitalizations for heart disease and provides faster local care for residents of the Niagara region

The goal of this project was to provide Niagara Health System with a modern, state-of-the-art, one million square foot building capable of providing one million square feet of care.

In addition to design and construction management, PCL’s [ PCL comprises a family of general contracting companies and is the largest such organization in Canada and the fifth largest in the U.S. CP ]scope of work also included the procurement and installation of more than 25,000 pieces of medical equipment, as well as medical gas, head walls, nurse call system, information technology, audio visual, and security technology.

Some of the many interesting features that set this building apart include construction of the first radiation suites in the Niagara region, an enclosed ambulance bay to provide protection to incoming patients, an interior design that strategically locates departments to minimize clinical travel time by staff, and an exterior design that implements materials indigenous to the Niagara region.

Architectural

• Main Street feature wall using a combination of indigenous and complementary stones that tell a story of the geological formation of the Niagara Escarpment.

• Use of structural elements in the form of a tree at the main entry and cafeteria to create the canopy.

• First operating rooms in Canada to use Corian wall finishes.

• Integrated interior finishes and way finding system,using landmarks to help visitors and patients locate themselves in the facility.

• Enhanced use of natural light to infiltrate deeper into the building, with particular attention to patient spaces.

• An acoustical design at the building envelope to mitigate and isolate noise generated by a nearby train corridor.

Structural

• Blending structural elements with architectural finish and spectacle.

• Strategy of a structural grid system to maximize open spaces and floor to ceiling height.

• Foundation system and MRI inertia slab to address vibrations created by train traffic and a nearby machine stamping plant.

• Post Disaster design to address potential seismic event, to allow the facility to operate during and after as a relief centre.

• Use of cast-in-place elements to allow equipment flexibility.

Mechanical/Electrical

• Pandemic containment capability to deal with infectious outbreaks and disasters, allowing the facility to isolate building sections and departments.

• Building automation system, fully integrated with building elements and equipment to monitor and ensure optimal building performance.

• Back-up and dual power systems to ensure fundamental building and medical systems remain available and functioning at all times, including integration with the building automation system, to allow targeted load distribution to non fundamental systems to become available as required.

Sustainability

• The project is targeted for LEED® certification. As part of the construction and design strategy, the project team developed several innovations and elements for a significant improvement of the target to LEED® Silver certification – from 26 to 35 points.

• Incorporated an energy efficient lighting strategy using natural lighting as much as possible, as well as the broad use of occupancy sensors and low energy lighting systems.

• Integrated and efficient cooling and heating systems, and an optimized building envelope system that helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

• The overall energy strategy resulted in the Energy Model that realizes an energy savings of 46% relative to the Model Energy Code for Buildings, which is expected to produce savings to the client in excess of $1 million annually.

• Use of native and hardy plant species and an integrated storm water management program, including irrigation and water features to eliminate city water use for landscape elements.

