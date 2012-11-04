By -

“What a glorious book, vivid, accurate, utterly bewitching.” – Alex Kershaw, bestselling author of The Bedford Boys: One American Town’s Ultimate D-Day Sacrifice

Zenith Press and writer artist Wayne Vansant (Marvel Comics The ‘Nam) offer up 103 entertaining pages in the almanac sized Normandy A Graphic History of D-Day. Tastefully spread out over 15 Chapters, this factual graphic comic tells the story of the Allied invasion of German occupied Europe.

There aren’t any consultant or researcher credits listed in this book but it plays out in a fairly accurate way, with a chronology that starts with the initial Allied paratrooper assault and then the storming of the five D-Day beaches: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. Fans of WW2 history know the rest: once ashore, the allies had their work cut out for them as the Germans fell back and defended all the way into Berlin.

Here’s what www.armchairgeneral.com had to say about this books accuracy:

“As with any overview, how much new information a reader learns will depend on how knowledgeable that reader already is on the subject, but Normandy‘s attention to the details makes it worthwhile for adult readers. One of the elements that impressed me most was that the book isn’t just about the Americans. Actions of the British, Canadians, Poles, Free French, and, of course, their German opponents are also given more than just a passing nod.

While some of its chapters cover big-picture subjects (no pun intended, for once) like “Bloody Omaha” or “The Cobra Strikes,” the heart of this book is in its anecdotes about individuals or small groups, such as the story of Stanley Hollis of Britain’s 6th Green Howards using a Sten gun and hand grenades to capture a German bunker, or Michael Wittman’s rampage with his Tiger tank at Villers-Bocage, or Free French soldiers phoning family and friends from the outskirts of Paris to say they’d be home soon.”

Normandy has a suggested retail price of $21.99 Canadian funds. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.