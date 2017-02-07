Lawn And Garden Lovers Should Use E10 Or Less In Lawn And Garden Equipment

By -

Spring is on the way and garden, lawn and outdoor lovers need to know how to properly fuel their favorite yard and garden equipment. Surveys show that many people think that the same gas that goes in their cars, can go into their outdoor power equipment. But that’s not the case.

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) wants to remind consumers that it’s important to “Look Before You Pump.” There are many fuel blends on the market now. Most gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment are warranted and designed to use E10 or less fuel (10% or less ethanol).

Fuel with more than 10 percent ethanol can damage or destroy lawn and garden equipment. Always check the owner’s manual and use E10 or less in lawn and garden equipment. Visit www.lookbeforeyoupump.com and hashtag #LookB4UPump for more information.

Consumers need to hear this message. In a Nielsen/Harris poll last year, 51 percent of North Americans said they don’t give fuel ethanol content much thought as they tend to fill up their portable gas tanks with the same fuel used to fill their vehicle. Nearly 57 percent, confess that they typically only pay attention to labels on fuel pumps if they read “Warning” or “Do Not Use In…” on the pump. For the Silo, Debbi Mayster.

UPDATE- Opinions are polarized on the use of ethanol in gasoline. Check out the comments below and the short video that defends the use of ethanol.