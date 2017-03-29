By -

ICYMI: Poorly installed tile can cause serious health issues due to mold, and significantly decrease home values. Gregory Norman, founder of BathMasters, highlights the advantages of hiring a professional for tiling projects and encourages homeowners to resist cutting corners.

(Clearwater, FL) —The homeowner improvement and repair market is expected to reach $317 billion USD in 2017, (1) and the number of homeowners utilizing DIY and unlicensed contractors for renovations is also on the rise. Per a 2017 report, 13% of all households undertook a bathroom remodel or replacement project in 2015, and of those, 42% failed to use a licensed contractor.(2) The risks associated with improper renovations—especially tiling—can not only slash a home’s value, but also prove hazardous for homeowners’ health, warns bathroom renovation company BathMasters.

When it comes to bathroom overhauls, homeowners are generally unprepared for surprises, such as mold or leaks that can be hiding inside walls and beneath floors.(3) Improper tiling performed by a homeowner or unlicensed contractor can inadvertently allow water to seep in, facilitating accumulation of mold spores and thereby causing serious damage to a homeowner’s house and personal health.(4) Per BathMasters founder, Greg Norman, statistics show that in all remodeling projects, tile showers are the number one botched renovation.

Norman says the room for error is vast; if the underside of the shower pan is not waterproofed, or the membrane going to the drain is improperly installed, costly leaks and mold can – and likely will – occur.(3) And the risks are alarming: mold and water damage under shoddily-installed tiles can cause heightened asthma problems, skin rashes and even autoimmune diseases.(4) Per Norman, preserving health and the value of the home are invaluable to cutting corners on a renovation project.

“No home renovation project in the world is worth putting one’s health at risk,” said Norman. “Additionally, home renovations are intended to increase the value of a home; DIY projects or renovations done by unlicensed contractors run completely contrary to that.”

Although it may seem like homeowners can save money by not using a licensed contractor, even a small defect can significantly devalue a property. Most cities require homeowners to tear out walls, along with any ceramic wall tiles, if the renovation project wasn’t inspected by the city beforehand. Also, a home appraiser may not include an unpermitted addition in the square footage for the home value, which could cost homeowners thousands of dollars.

When considering home renovation projects that include electrical work, plumbing jobs, tiling or knocking down walls, hiring a licensed contractor is key.” Norman went on to say that when hiring a contractor, homeowners need to do their homework by checking reviews and ensuring that permits are being pulled consistently.

“BathMasters regularly replaces showers that have been done incorrectly by unlicensed contractors, generally within five years of installation. The company is dedicated to providing the highest quality work; as such, its team is equipped with specialized training from the Tile Council of North America in South Carolina, enabling its contractors to offer customers the highest standard of work for all bathroom renovations. For the Silo, Ashley Richardson.

About BathMasters:

BathMasters is a Virginia plumbing, electrical and building contractor with showrooms and warehouses in Northern Virginia and the Tampa Bay Area (Florida). BathMasters is rapidly expanding to meet the demand of its customers for high-quality, full-service bathroom renovations and tub-to-shower conversions built to withstand the test of time. With thousands of custom bathroom remodel jobs under its belt, BathMasters has become the premier choice for all bathroom renovation needs.

Co-founders and brothers Gregory and David Norman grew up in a family of masters: their father was a master plumber, and their uncles worked as a master electrician, master carpenter, and class A home builder. The Norman family legacy has always been about high-quality work, never cutting corners, and an unparalleled commitment to communication, honesty and integrity in their dealings with homeowners. It is this legacy that Gregory and David carry forward at BathMasters. Their mission is to improve the skill level of bathroom installers through their extensive workforce training programs, to the benefit of homeowners and the industry itself. Visit BathMastersVirginia.com and BathMastersFlorida.com.