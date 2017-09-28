The Importance Of Fog In Film

By -

Weather has been used for dramatic effect since fiction began, so much so that the term ‘pathetic fallacy’ is probably one of the main things you remember from your English Literature classes. But how does this apply to Hollywood cinema and film?

Hands down, the most dramatic of all meteorological phenomenon is fog. It can be used to ratchet up tension, conceal terrifying creatures and even provide important characters with a suitably dramatic entrance.

Spanning genres from horror to sci-fi, mist and fog are more versatile than mere set dressing; they dominate scenes and often make them the most memorable part of their respective movies.

So, without further ado, let’s investigate the importance (not forgetting the scare-factor) that fog brings to the silver screen in this infographic from our friends at vapingman.