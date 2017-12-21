Holiday Tipping: Who Do I Tip And How Much?

By -

There’s the mailman, mailwoman and the doorman, doorwoman, the pet sitter and personal trainer, not to forget the housekeeper, home healthcare worker and many others. So just who do you tip this holiday season and how much? Sharon Schweitzer, an international etiquette expert, author, and the founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide, offers this simple tipping checklist of which service providers you need to tip this holiday season and how much:

Business (check corporate policy):

Clients: Business gift baskets of chocolate, edible fruit, nuts, cheese, wine, cookies, petite fours; golf balls & non-logo gifts.

CEO/Boss: Group gift to their favorite charity or non-profit foundation

Assistant: Bonus or gift based on relationship length

Colleagues: gift they will like for sports, hobby, or dining, gift card.

Office Gift Exchange: don’t go rogue, follow the spending guidelines.

Education & Schools (follow policy):

Professor: greeting card, no gift

Teacher: Consider a group gift with parents pooled funds

Assistant /Aide: $25 – $50 gift certificate

Multiple Teachers: small gift, candle, baked goods, gift certificate.

Principle: Holiday card & baked goods

School Secretary: café gift card, small gift or gift certificate

School Nurse: café gift card, small gift or gift certificate

Home or Building Personnel:

Live-in help (cook or butler): between a week-month’s pay, plus a gift

Housekeeper: if they come once a week: equivalent of a day’s pay, or $50. If they come daily: equivalent of a week’s pay, and possibly a gift

Gardener: equivalent of a week’s service

Landscaping crew: equivalent of a week’s service, divided among the crew

Pool cleaning crew: equivalent of one session, divided among the crew.

Garage attendant: between $15 and $40 or give a small gift

Garbage/recycling: if city permits, $10-$30 each for extra holiday effort

Doorman: between $50 – $100 each, or gift, depending on extra duties

Elevator Operator and Handyman: between $20 – $50 each

Newspaper delivery: between $10 – $35, or give a small gift

Healthcare providers:

Private health care nurse: week’s pay or a gift of similar value

Home health employee: follow policy / generous gift basket of holiday treats

Nursing home staff: follow policy / gift basket of holiday treats for all

Personal grooming:

Hairstylist, manicure, pedicure, specialist: equivalent of a visit

Barber: haircut & shave equivalent or give a gift

Massage therapist/personal trainer: session equivalent or give a gift

Pet care:

Groomer: equivalent of one session or give a gift

Walker: week’s pay equivalent or “1-2 visits” per com

Sitter: a week’s pay and a paw print note from your pet

Package & Mail Delivery:

The United States Postal Service provides the public with a tipping and gift receiving policy on their website, FedEx and UPS do not. The information provided for FedEx and UPS is from customer service representatives who preferred not to give their names.

United States/Canada Postal Service:

Employees may accept baked goods (homemade/store bought) items to share with the branch office. Customers may give edible arrangements, gift cards for merchandise or services valued up to $20 per interaction. Gifts cannot exceed $50 per calendar year.

Gifting cash, VISA, MasterCard, or gift cards that may be used as cash are prohibited per USPS Employee Tipping and Gift Receiving Policy and also prohibited for Canada Post employees.

FedEx:

Company policies discourage gift cash or gift cards. The driver will politely decline the holiday gratuity. If the customer is insistent, the driver may ultimately accept the gift.

UPS

UPS does not have a limit; tipping is left to customer’s discretion.

Avoid giving holiday tips to people on this list; send holiday e-cards instead:

Accountant/CPA

Attorney

Auditor

Banker

Bookkeeper

Dentist

Doctor

Executive Coach

Members, Board of Directors or Trustees

Seamstress/ Tailor

Veterinarian