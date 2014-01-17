Help End Peru’s Savage Dolphin Hunt By Adding Your Signature

Pretty Posts
Dear Silo,
I just saw a report on the news in Peru showing how fishermen are slaughtering up to 15,000 dolphins every year — for bait to catch endangered sharks. The entire story made me sick — and now I’m fighting to end this nightmare.
My government is starting to react, but they’re not taking enough action yet. Dolphin hunting is already illegal and punishable with several years in prison, but authorities are turning a blind eye — allowing thousands of dolphins and sharks to be butchered. The government cares a lot about Peru’s international reputation, especially for tourism, and if we can make them feel embarrassed with a massive global campaign, I’m sure they’ll start taking action to end the massacre.
Once I deliver a million signatures from all over the world to the government of Peru, Avaaz will place ads in tourism magazines in countries where most of our tourists come from and the government won’t be able to ignore us! Help me stop the brutal slaughter by signing now:
http://www.avaaz.org/en/dolphin_hunt_peru/?bsOTIab&v=33625
When I saw this horrific hunt I realised I needed to do something about it before our dolphins and sharks are gone forever. So I decided to set up a petition and shared it with my friends and in less than 24 hours over 10,000 people had signed it!
Our oceans are under attack. Sharks and dolphins already face threats from pollution, climate change and entanglement in fishing gear. They play an important role as ocean predators and need to be protected — not butchered. Many marine ecosystems are on the verge of collapse from which they won’t recover and they will not wait while our politicians dither around making empty statements.
Tourism is Peru’s third largest industry, growing faster than any other South American country. Visitors are coming to see our pristine wilderness and eco-tourism is very important. We can create a serious threat by taking out hard-hitting ads in key countries where most visitors are coming from. Our government will realise people not only love our country because of the Machu Picchu and local gastronomy but also because they love our oceans and wildlife. Sign now and share this with everyone:
http://www.avaaz.org/en/dolphin_hunt_peru/?bsOTIab&v=33625
As an Avaaz member I’ve been truly amazed at our ability to help protect our oceans. At first, I wanted to get 15,000 signatures to represent the 15,000 dolphins that are killed every year but together we can represent all the dolphins and the sharks that can be saved in Peru’s waters!
With hope and excitement,
Zoe — together with the Avaaz Community Petitions Team
This petition was started on the Avaaz Community Petitions Site. It’s quick and easy to start a petition on any issue you care about, click here: http://avaaz.org/en/petition/start_a_petition/?30311
Supplemental:
Dolphins killed for shark bait in Peru (CNN)
http://edition.cnn.com/2013/10/22/world/americas/dolphins-killed-peru/
Dolphin Slaughter Fueled by Illegal Shark Trade (National Geographic)
http://newswatch.nationalgeographic.com/2013/10/24/dolphin-slaughter-fueled-by-illegal-shark-trade/
Revealed: brutal reality of (The Ecologist)
world’s ‘biggest dolphin hunt’
The Office of the Ombudsman declared the initial bill:
“Incompatible with our current constitutional and legal framework,” “Our institution has been very clear in pointing out that the internal legal system establishes a regime of intangibility for natural protected areas that prevents the promotion of activities – even the State – that can generate risks to the Environment and cause damage to the ecological integrity of these areas, “the agency said.
“It is well known that in the interior of the Alto Purús National Park and the Madre de Dios Territorial Reserve, the Mascho, Mascho Piro and Curanjeños peoples live in isolation, for whom the territory is of vital importance, since they use it in hunting and gathering activities that Ensures their food and existence, “said Daniel Sánchez, head of the Indigenous Peoples Program of the Ombudsman.
Although the body shares the concern of a sector of the province of Puerto Esperanza to ensure connectivity with the rest of the country, notes that the proposal of Carlos Tubino is against the Law of Natural Protected Areas and its regulations and that ” All connectivity will have to be carried out as long as the rights of indigenous peoples and especially those in isolation or in initial contact are respected. ”
“The measure would jeopardize the objectives of the protection of the area, which does not guarantee the State’s duty to ‘promote the conservation of biological biodiversity and protected natural areas,” said the Office of the Ombudsman.
For more information, we include some links:
Congressman Tubino re-submits bill to build road that would affect Alto Purús National Park: SPDA Environmental News – http://www.actualidadambiental.pe/?p=39934
Peru’s ministers declare Purus road unconstitutional »Propurus – http://www.propurus.org/?p=1245
Defensoría: bill that promotes the road between Purús and Tahuamanu is unconstitutional http://www.actualidadambiental.pe/?p=19051
The roads of destruction in Madre de Dios: roads and the attack on protected areas The roads of destruction in Madre de Dios: roads and the attack on protected areas http://www.actualidadambiental.pe/?p=33413
102 – TO INSTALL TO THE CONGRESS OF THE REPUBLIC OF PERU THE DEFINITIVE ARCHIVING OF THE DRAFT LAW THAT PROPOSES THE CONSTRUCTION OF A HIGHWAY ON THE NORTH HIGH PURUS PARK, THE PURUS COMMUNAL RESERVE AND THE TERRITORIAL RESERVATION OF GOD FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES
https://portals.iucn.org/congress/motion/102/25142 …
Peru: Indigenous people reject Purus-Iñapari road to defend their lives https://www.servindi.org/actualidad/2367
Indigenous people in danger on a highway – Survival International – http://www.survival.es/noticias/8181
Peru: Feconapu asks not to fall into group play created to promote road construction | Servindi – Intercultural Communication Services – https://www.servindi.org/actualidad/89623 …
The case of the Iñapari-Puerto Esperanza highway (writes Marc Dourojeanni): SPDA Environmental News – http://www.actualidadambiental.pe/?p=15668
Indigenous peoples of Purús ratify opposition to road project Nueva Esperanza-Iñapari due to negative impacts | Fenamad – http://www.fenamad.org.pe/noticias/pueblos-indigenas-del-purus-positive-posicion-a-proyecto-carretero-nueva-esperanza-inapari-por-impactos-negativos/ …
Sernanp chief rejects road linking Purús with Madre de Dios | Inforegion – http://www.inforegion.pe/153305/jefe-del-sernanp-rechaza-carretera-que-une-purus-con-madre-de-dios/ …
Purús: road rejection continues in the Amazon | News from Peru | LaRepublica.pe – http://larepublica.pe/16-05-2013/purus-sigue-el-rechazo-carretera-en-la-amazonia …
Again, we appreciate your constant participation in the dissemination about #Purús and #Moción102
