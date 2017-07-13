Most Famous And Weirdest Retired Soccer Jersey Numbers

Pretty Posts
With the recent retirement of Francesco Totti, fans have been wondering if his team, Roma, will retire his famous number 10 shirt. That got us thinking, what are the other most famous shirt retirements in Soccer – Football history? Let’s take a look.
