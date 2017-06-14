Homepage » Auto » How To Stay Awake For All 24 Hours Of This Years Le Mans Racing Rally

How To Stay Awake For All 24 Hours Of This Years Le Mans Racing Rally

Post Tags

Pretty Posts

By -

With the 24 Hours of Le Mans rally upon us, we thought we’d delve into the event and check out the cars in detail and see how they’re made in order to deal with this grueling race.

Giedo van der Garde

We also find out how Giedo Van Der Garde prepares for Le Mans 24 Hours and the difference between Le Man and Formula 1 and if that’s not enough, we’ve thrown in a few tips if you’re going to attempt to watch the full 24 Hours without falling asleep. Don’t forget to put the coffee on! For the Silo, Georgia Davies.

The Silo

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.