Progressive Dolls Feature Anatomically Correct Bodies And Varied Ethnic Groups

By -

Educational Insights, a leader in manufacturing toys that ignite passions and inspire imaginations, has released two innovative new baby dolls just in time for the holidays. Beyond being crafted from the highest-quality European standards, Baby Bijoux and Baby Doux foster nurturing-care and imaginative play while exposing children to the realities of their world. The dolls come in a wide variety of just-like-me skin-tones and ethnicities, and Baby Bijoux features anatomically correct body designs.

Both dolls have just been awarded the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award for 2017 and are already catching the attention of influential moms like @kcstauffer, with over 3.2 million followers, who has recently shown her daughters playing with the new dolls twice on her Instagram channel.

Baby Bijoux is a beautifully crafted, anatomically correct 15.75” (40 cm) doll which encourages self-discovery, nurturing and empathy. Available in both boy and girl in just-like-me skin tones and hair types of African American, Asian, Caucasian and Hispanic. This baby will be sure to encourage curiosity and answer kids’ natural questions about the human body while helping to develop language and vocabulary skills and encouraging social and emotional development.

Age range: 3-6 years

MSRP: $64.99usd

Baby Doux is a 12” (30.5 cm) soft bodied baby doll available in multicultural skin tones including Hispanic, African American, Asian and Caucasian. With movable arms and legs and realistic baby details, the just-like-me skin tones promote real world connections. Encouraging your little ones to care for their baby helps teach empathy, social and emotional skills as well as promoting imaginative play.

Age range: 2+ years

MSRP: $54.99usd

For the Silo, Sheri Wachenheim.