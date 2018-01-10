Three Diverse And Groundbreaking Graphic Novels

By -

THE CASE OF ALAN TURING: THE EXTRAORDINARY AND TRAGIC STORY OF THE LEGENDARY CODEBREAKER An intimate graphic novel biography of Alan Turing the heroic British codebreaker of World War II, a brilliant gay man living in an intolerant world.He was recruited by the British government to help decipher messages sent by Nazi Germany’s Enigma machines during World War II.

Turing’s work was instrumental in saving countless lives, millions in goods and merchandise, and is estimated to have shortened the war in Europe by four years.The specifics of Turing’s work at Hut 8 were only recently made available to the public—they were declassified in 2012. Authors Liberge and Delalande use this new information to create a graphic biography that is both scientifically rigorous, moving, and accessible. Story by Eric Liberge Illustrated by Arnaud Delalande Translated by David Homel

BECOMING UNBECOMING by UNA This extraordinary graphic novel is part survivor memoir, part true crime story and a denunciation of sexual violence against women. As seen through the eyes of a twelve-year-old girl named Una, it takes place in northern England in 1977, as the Yorkshire Ripper, a serial killer of women, is on the loose and creating panic among the townspeople.

Becoming Unbecoming explores what it means to grow up a girl in a global rape culture where male violence largely goes unpunished and unquestioned. Through image and text, Una questions and challenges a media and broader society who allow a serial killer, Peter Sutcliffe, to become a “fascination,” while the women he murdered are barely remembered.

UNA (a pseudonym) is an artist, academic, and comics creator. Her self published graphic narratives have explored disability, psychosis, political activism, and violence against women and girls. Becoming Unbecoming, which took seven years to create, is her first book. She lives in the U.K. unacomics.com

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2016 ISBN 978-1-55152-647-8 6 x 9 | 280 pp | reinforced paper full-colour throughout $26.95 USD/CAN Published by Arsenal Pulp Press US sales & Distribution by Consortium www.cbsd.com Canadian sales by Ampersand Distribution in Canada by UTP

CLICK HERE TO VIEW SAMPLE PAGES

SUCH A LOVELY LITTLE WAR SAIGON 1961-63 Written and drawn by Marcelino Truong Translated by David Homel

This riveting, beautifully produced graphic memoir tells the story of the early years of the Vietnam war as seen through the eyes of a young boy named Marco, the son of a Vietnamese diplomat and his French wife.

Marco’s father is called back to Saigon in 1961, where he becomes Prime Minister Ngo Dinh Diem’s personal interpreter. As the growing conflict between North and South intensifies, so too does turmoil within Marco’s family; his mother’s manic and depressive episodes (she suffers from bipolar disorder) escalate and increase. MARCELINO TRUONG is an illustrator, painter, and author. The son of a Vietnamese diplomat in 1957 in the Philippines, he and his family moved to America (where his father worked for the embassy), then to Vietnam at the outset of the war. He attended the French Lycée in London, then moved to Paris to earn degrees in law at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, and English literature at the Sorbonne.

